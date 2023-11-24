Daniel Noboa assumes the presidency of Ecuador: “I am not anti anything”

Ecuador’s New President, Daniel Noboa, Takes Office in Quito

The National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador was filled with an air of renewal as 35-year-old Daniel Noboa, son of millionaire Álvaro Noboa, was sworn in as the new President of Ecuador. In a departure from tradition, it was a brief ceremony in which only Colombian President Gustavo Petro attended.

In his seven-minute speech, Noboa focused on the need for change and the importance of youth in leadership. He stated, “I believe in the strength of youth and many will find it difficult to pigeonhole me into old political or ideological paradigms.”

Noboa also emphasized the need for urgent reforms to address the country’s fiscal deficit, level of debt, electricity crisis, and high crime rates. He stated, “To combat insecurity we must attack unemployment. The country needs jobs, and for this we will send urgent reforms to the Assembly, which must be treated responsibly and with the country in mind.”

The new president also addressed the need for a tax reform, a document that will be sent to the Legislature and put to the test with the political organizations he has reached an agreement with. Noboa concluded his speech with a call to action: “Let’s get to work and work, long live Ecuador.”

As Noboa takes office, he faces significant challenges including a fiscal deficit of more than 3.2 billion dollars, high levels of debt, and a severe insecurity emergency with one of the highest crime rates in the world. The new president will need to address these issues as a priority while ushering in a new era for Ecuador.