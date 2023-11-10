+44 and Takashi Murakami Launch “The Vegas Trip” Series Inspired by Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton and Takashi Murakami Collaborate on New Series “The Vegas Trip”

+44, the experimental unit founded by Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton, has announced the launch of a new joint series with artist Takashi Murakami. This marks the second collaboration between the two parties, with the series being named “The Vegas Trip”. The design is inspired by the upcoming “Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix” and features 27 brightly colored items with colorful patterns.

The collection includes items such as long tees, hoodies, and other styles, all printed with Lewis Hamilton’s initials “LH”, Murakami’s flowers, and classic character MR.DOB, among other patterns. Murakami, known for his unique take on fashion, has brought his artistic flair to the collaboration.

Hamilton expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “It is no secret that I am a fan of Takashi Murakami. He is a legendary artist. This is the second time I have collaborated with him. It is like a dream.” Meanwhile, Murakami recalled his first experience watching Hamilton race, saying, “This reminds me of the feeling of being obsessed with racing when I was a student. Since then, I have had a strong interest in racing, and now we are starting to pay attention to the FORMULA 1 Grand Prix again.”

The +44 x Takashi Murakami’s second joint series will be available at the Wynn Las Vegas pop-up store from November 15th to 19th and will also be available on the brand’s official website on November 15th. Fans of both Hamilton and Murakami are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.