50 into 10!The third round of Hangzhou Asian Games theme song call for outstanding songs announced-Cixi News

Sing the good voice of the Asian Games and gather the diverse expectations of Asia. In order to further select and create popular and highly anticipated Asian Games music works, on April 14, the third round of theme song collection and selection for the Hangzhou Asian Games ushered in the final battle. 10 excellent songs.

Lai Yingjie, Executive Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee (online), Yu Hanyin, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Huang Haifeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department (online), Qi Qi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Congress Xiao Hu, Executive Secretary-General of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, Deputy Mayor of Hangzhou Chen Weiqiang (online), Director of Publicity Department of Asian Organizing Committee, Deputy Director of Publicity Department of Hangzhou Municipal Committee Xu Deqing, Deputy Director of External Relations Department of Asian Organizing Committee Xu Jianfeng, subgroup Wang Minghua, Deputy Director of the Large-scale Events Department of the Committee, Yue Hongyan, Director of the Sports Culture Division of the Publicity Department of the State Sports General Administration, Wang Hongwei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of Tianjin Conservatory of Music (online), Wu Liqun, a famous Chinese composer (stage name: Laozi), national first-level Actor and famous Chinese singer Lv Wei, professor of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music and famous musician Pang Long, national first-class director and vice chairman of Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles Teng Junjie, famous Chinese composer and music producer Kang Zhuqing, young composer Yin of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Art Troupe Qianwen, Chief Director and Producer of “Super Girl” and “I Am a Singer” and other programs, Hong Tao, national first-level composer and famous Chinese music producer Peng Cheng, famous Chinese music producer and arranger Chen Qinyang, Zhejiang Satellite TV Zhong Wen, the music director of “The Voice of God” and “The Voice of Dreams”, and Wang Ran, music performance director of Weibo and marketing director of Sina Entertainment, participated in the final evaluation.

Since the launch of the third round of theme song collection for the Hangzhou Asian Games, it has received widespread attention at home and abroad, and a number of excellent Asian Games music works have been born from it. After the preliminary evaluation and re-evaluation of the public review and expert review, 50 high-quality works stood out from the 1106 solicited works (click for details).

The final evaluation of the third round of theme song collection for the Hangzhou Asian Games is an important cultural event for the Asian Games, aiming to create theme songs that conform to the image of the Hangzhou Asian Games, embody Chinese characteristics, Zhejiang style, and Hangzhou charm.

At the judging meeting, Teng Junjie, chairman of the judging committee, and Kang Zhuqing, vice-chairman of the judging committee were elected. According to the judging rules, the judging committee selects 10 songs from 50 works in the early stage, and announces the results of vote statistics on the spot. The vote rate is not less than half of the number of expert judges, and they are directly selected as 10 excellent songs. “This Moment” and “Treading the Waves and Singing” were recognized by expert judges. The remaining 8 songs were personally recommended by the on-site judges, voted and counted again, and finally 10 excellent songs were successfully born.

Original link:50 into 10!Excellent Songs Announced in the Third Round of Theme Song Collection for Hangzhou Asian Games