AMD Radeon RX 7600 plans to debut at Computex 2023

AMD may release Radeon RX 7600 series graphics cards earlier than expected



After the GeForce RTX 4070 in April, we will welcome the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card in May, but there is still no exact time.

However, AMD may launch the Radeon RX 7600 series graphics card code-named Navi 33 at the end of May.

According to Igor’s Lab’s report, AMD AIB partners will exhibit the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card at Computex 2023. It can be found that the Radeon RX 7600 is mentioned here, not the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

What I can confirm, however, is that individual (!) AMD board partners will show a Radeon RX 7600 as a finished product at Computex, while other partners, who use both AMD and NVIDIA chips, are first exercising wait-and-see restraint. To paraphrase politely. The statement that you don’t want to produce anything just to satisfy production and where you don’t see any chances of profits then hurts a bit. There is no price basis for a Radeon RX 7700XT at the moment, because you could even slip into the loss zone because the target group shifts and the price shouldn’t fit anymore. — Igor Wallossek, Igor’sLAB

If there is no accident, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card will be launched earlier than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti; the original Radeon RX 7600 is planned to be on sale in mid-to-early June.

At present, Computex organizer Taitra has confirmed that NVIDIA founder Huang Huang will hold a keynote speech on May 29. As for AMD, there is no news yet.

At this stage, there is a very high chance that the Radeon RX 7600 will be seen a week before Computex 2023. As for the Navi 31 XL, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is expected to debut at the end of June.