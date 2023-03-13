Home Entertainment Barby Franco, concerned about the health of her daughter Sarah
Barby Franco is experiencing a difficult time since her little daughter Sarah, the result of her relationship with Fernando Burlando, is hospitalized.

The two-month-old baby was admitted to the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment on Saturday with a feverish condition and has been under observation ever since.

According to various media such as The thirteen y scoopsnowthe baby who is 3 months old this week, has a urinary infection and for that reason she is being given intravenous antibiotics.

Both Franco and Burlando were with the baby all weekend waiting for the health professionals to discharge her so that the three of them could return home together.

PrimiciasYa assured that Barby “did not detach for a second from her daughter throughout the weekend and even preferred not to receive visitors while waiting for Sarah to be discharged.”

As for Burlando, he spoke on television about Sarah’s health, saying: “She is fantastic. The fat woman had a little fever today, I came from Expo Agro and I came to see her very worried. Now I’m going home.”

