Huawei Germany Enterprise

Düsseldorf (ots)

“Advancing the digital transformation in healthcare, creating added value together” – this was the motto under which Huawei held a media roundtable at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. Xia Zun, President of Huawei Global Public Sector, presented four scenario-based healthcare solutions: Smart Hospital ICT Infrastructure, All-Optical Medical Imaging, Digital Pathology, and Smart Ward. Zun also announced the first smart hospital online showcase site at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital (Shenzhen Union Hospital). To address the specific challenges of the healthcare sector, Huawei and its global partners offer strong digital infrastructure and innovative end-to-end solutions for various use cases. These include clinical diagnosis, mobile healthcare, research administration and regional interconnectivity. These solutions aim to advance the digitization of healthcare and improve the efficiency of operations and the quality of services.

“The digital transformation of healthcare is entering new realms. Recent digital technologies such as 5G, F5G, AI, IoT, and cloud computing will be combined with medical technologies to boost healthcare innovation and accelerate its overall development. Huawei will work with customers and partners who have expertise and know-how, and increase its strategic investments to contribute to accelerating the digital transformation of the industry,” Zun reiterated Huawei’s role.

All-optical medical imaging solution for 3D image viewing

Imaging accounts for 70% of the data hospitals use for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Huawei’s all-optical medical imaging solution – including network, storage, intelligent interaction and video conferencing – loads thousands of images in seconds and reconstructs the image in 4K high-definition 3D. It offers a fast, stable and intelligent experience, greatly improving diagnosis and treatment efficiency.

Digital Pathology solution to view 1000+ sections in seconds

Pathological diagnosis is considered the gold standard in clinical practice. Based on Huawei’s OceanStor Pacific storage and lossless compression algorithms for pathology data, the solution overcomes several obstacles such as storing or querying pathology data and saving 30% storage space. 1000+ slices can be viewed in seconds, greatly speeding up analysis.

Smart Ward solution for intelligent and wireless hospital ward management and service

With 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi technologies, Huawei has developed a comprehensive IoT wireless network solution for smart hospital stations to improve service quality and operational efficiency. The solution can help hospitals reduce network expansion and maintenance costs, as well as improve the healthcare patient experience through IoT applications such as IV fluid monitoring, newborn kidnapping protection, or staff location tracking.

Smart Hospital ICT infrastructure solution for always fast, secure and long-term systems

Many medical facilities are burdened by high operational costs, inefficient services, lack of collaboration, and major challenges in storing and securing medical data. Huawei’s ICT infrastructure solution with active DC and converged campus network can help build a stable, fast and secure infrastructure and ensure business systems can run smoothly – 24 hours a day, every day.

All-Scenario Smart Hospital Online Showcase Site, Open to Customers Outside of China for the First Time

The website shows Huawei’s cooperation with Shenzhen Union Hospital on Smart Hospital Campus, Smart Ambulatory Care, All-Optical Medical Image Viewing, Smart Surgery, and many more. These solutions had a significant impact on the hospital’s digitization and upgrade.

In terms of the global public sector, healthcare is one of the most important industries for Huawei. Currently, together with more than 2,000 ecosystem partners, the company serves over 2,800 hospitals and medical research institutions in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide.

For more information, see https://e.huawei.com/de/solutions/industries/healthcare

Information about Huawei

Huawei Technologies is one of the world‘s leading providers of information technology and telecommunications solutions. More than a third of the world‘s population and more than half of the German population uses Huawei technology directly or indirectly. The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, has 195,000 employees worldwide and operates in 170 countries with its three business areas Carrier Network, Enterprise Business and Consumer Business. Huawei employs more than 107,000 people in research and development and operates 16 research and development clusters worldwide and 28 innovation centers together with partners. Huawei has been active in Germany since 2001 and employs over 2,500 people at 18 locations. Huawei’s largest European research center is located in Munich.

Press contact (Corporate) Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH:

Patrick Berger

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 3974 796 101

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: Huawei Germany Enterprise, transmitted by news aktuell