At 8 p.m. on September 3, Andy Lau’s live online concert on Douyin was launched in the familiar “Stupid Kid”. Within 5 minutes of the broadcast, the number of online users exceeded 50 million.

Half an hour after the broadcast, the number of online viewers reached 130 million, and nearly 1 hour after the broadcast, the number reached 250 million, 1.5 hours later, it reached 300 million, and finally the number of viewers exceeded 350 millionI have to sigh that Liu Tianwang is still popular as a Tianwang.

In fact, this is Douyin’s third online concert in a month with a viewing volume of 100 million. After Liang Jingru and Eason Chan, Andy Lau is even more of a king.

And Andy Lau’s live broadcast is not a live broadcast of shopping with goods, it is more in line with the preferences of the public for entertainment, the popularity and appeal of the king plus the feelings and enthusiasm of the audience. In the comment area, there are many netizens’ feelings and reviews of Tianwang’s past classic old songs.

At 8:00 p.m. on September 3, Andy Lau’s “Sing me to you” started live on Douyin,Over 350 million views in the end。

That night can be said to be a collection of Andy Lau’s classic works. Some netizens joked that it might be a collection of “vulgar songs”. After all, besides “Stupid Kid”, Andy Lau sang “Ice Rain”, “It’s Not a Sin for Men to Cry”, and “Ice Rain”. “Love You Ten Thousand Years” and other songs.

After singing “Stupid Child”, Andy Lau sang his first creative work “If You Are My Legend”, which was prepared by Andy Lau for the movie “Tian Ruo You Qing”.

Andy Lau recalled that he suggested to the director to use this song as one of the theme songs of the movie, but unfortunately it was not adopted. “At that time, everyone thought that I was not very good at singing. There were five songs in the play. I told the director that I was a singer anyway, (but) it didn’t work later, but now everyone (instead) misunderstood that this song is the theme song.”

At the end of the concert, Andy Lau sang the classic song “Love You Ten Thousand Years”. He said: “Although I can’t see you face to face today, I can still feel your love. This song was the first time I sang it in 1999, and I feel the same every time I sing it. I hope everyone has more than 10,000 years. love, I love you.”

The final encore chose “17 Years Old”, “If I was 17 years old, you did not support me, and there is no Andy Lau today, thank you for your choice, “17 Years Old” sings for you.”

Image source: Live screenshot

According to Jimu News, well-known music critic Erdi mentioned on Weibo that in fact, in recent years, Andy Lau rarely sang “Ice Rain”, “I heard it unexpectedly today… This is one of the representative songs of his own lyrics. one.”

Erdi also commented that “Andy’s voice has a lot of traces of time”, “When the vocal cords are closed and no longer young, but the singing is still stable, which is very consistent with the spiritual theme of hard work and perseverance conveyed by this concert. “

As for the singing of “It’s Not a Sin for Men to Cry”, Erdi commented that the voice was strong and the breath was solid, “Although I always think this song is a big vulgar song, this live performance is still very moving.”

41 years since debut

Over 100 movies + over 1000 songs

Nearly 61 years old, Andy Lau has been out for 41 years.

In the past 41 years, Andy Lau has appeared in more than 100 movies, released 130 records, and released more than 1,000 songs.. “If there is love in the sky”, “Infernal Affairs”, “Ice Rain”, “Thank you for your love”… Countless masterpieces.

In the live broadcast of Andy Lau’s 40-year debut at the end of July last year,More than two hours of interviews, the number of viewers exceeded 100 million, and she is an absolute “top-notch” idol. When the host Ma Dong asked him “what do idols have to do and what they can’t do”, Andy Lau said: “Idols are role models. Many parents need you to have a good influence on their next generation. You always think that (you) are a role model for others, and your words and deeds may affect others.”

The former “Four Heavenly Kings” Image source: Maoyan Professional Edition

To achieve such a result is a talent, an opportunity, and a day-to-day effort. “Stupid Child” is Andy Lau’s true portrayal of himself. Andy Lau, who debuted as a performance, broke into the music world with the spirit of a stupid bird flying first. “Mr. Huang Zhan said that I didn’t write the lyrics well, so I’ll write it again until one day, he said, “You’re good at writing. Many directors say that it’s not because of your acting skills or your singing skills.I admire your persistence。”

Andy Lau, the king of heaven, has an irreplaceable position in the entertainment industry. After 41 years of debut, he has been popular for 41 years. But in terms of business, Andy Lau suffered a lot.

As early as 1990, with the accumulated reputation and popularity, Andy Lau, who was nearly 30 years old, established his first company: Tianmu Film Company.

The first film produced by the company was “The Return of the Condor Heroes”, which had a box office of more than 20 million and a production cost of 20 million. Although it didn’t make much money, it won two awards, which made Andy Lau more confident. After that, the company launched a few more movies, but the box office failed miserably, the company suffered serious losses, and Andy Lau almost went bankrupt.

In 2002, Andy Lau established Yingyi Entertainment Co., Ltd., and also changed its investment strategy.The layout is based on low-budget films, focusing on discovering emerging filmmakers. That is, Yingyi Entertainment,Invested in “Crazy Stone”, “Sister Peach”, “My Girls’ Generation” and “The Ring”And many other movies with strong author style.

In 2005, Yingyi Entertainment launched the “Asian Rising Star Director” program to provide young directors with the opportunity to make films. Andy Lau contributed to six new directors,Among them is Ning Hao’s “Crazy Stone”。

“Crazy Stone” lived up to expectations, like a dark horse, becoming the box office champion of domestic films in 2006. Since then, Ning Hao has also stated in public many times: “Without Andy Lau, there would be no achievements of me and Huang Bo today.” The relationship between Andy Lau and Ning Hao has continued to this day. “Now we have a very good relationship, whether you are looking for me (acting) or not, every time there is a new script, I will see it.” Andy Lau said: “Now I still focus on discovering new filmmakers, and I hope they will continue to have people when they mature. Hold on.”

After Ning Hao became a great director, he took over the baton from Andy Lau and continued to support the newcomers. In 2016,Ning Hao’s Bad Monkey Films announced a plan to support new directors, discovered and helped young director Wen Muye launch the movie “I’m Not the God of Medicine”. Passing the fire down from generation to generation, this may be what Andy Lau is most happy to see.

Douyin and WeChat launch online concerts

Since the beginning of this year, the number of online concerts held by major platforms has increased significantly. Platforms including WeChat Video, Tencent Video, Kuaishou and other platforms have invited well-known singers to start a screen-swiping traffic war.

At 8:00 pm on May 27 this year, it has not been updated for a long timeStefanie Sun appeared in the Douyin live broadcast room, bringing an online singing and chatting session, and the number of viewers exceeded 240 million. In August, it held the 2022 Summer Song Party, exclusively sponsored by a makeup brand, and singers Liang Jingru, Zhou Shen, and Wang Sulong sang in succession.

As of September 3, Zhou Shen and Wang Sulong’s special replay videos have exceeded 100 million views on Douyin.

However, before Stefanie Sun’s online chat session, the live arrangement of Douyin was complained by netizens, and there was a situation where the live broadcast had not ended and was directly dropped. In August, Douyin restarted the summer song party, apparently spending energy on this. In addition, Liang Jingru’s concert also arranged 3 transition scenes, which are further improved visually compared to the previous online concert.

In the selection of singers, whether it is Douyin, WeChat or Kuaishou, they are all inclined to singers with high reputation and many memories.

August 19,Douyin invited Eason Chan, who also has many classic masterpieces. In the end, the number of viewers of the online concert exceeded 100 million。

After a year of polishing, the performance of Douyin’s online concerts has also improved a lot compared to last year.

From August 3rd to September 9th last year, Douyin held 7 online summer concerts in a row, including special performances by Yu Ding Shi, Hedgehog Band, Summer Invasion Project, etc. Zhang Huimei, Stefanie Sun, Chen Li, Ouyang Nana, etc. Singer show. Among them, Stefanie Sun, Ouyang Nana and other shows have more than 10 million viewers. According to statistics, the cumulative views of the 7 song sessions exceeded 40 million.

Together with Douyin, there is also a WeChat video account that is targeting the online concert market.

From Xicheng Boys in 2021 to Cui Jian, Jay Chou, Luo Dayou, WeChat video accounts have also become an important carrier for online concerts. In December last year, the Irish group Westlife sang on the video account, bringing popular songs such as “My love” and “Uptown girl”, and the number of viewers exceeded 20 million; on April 15 this year, Cui Jian’s online concert accumulated views 63.7 million passengers;Jay Chou’s two online re-screening concerts attracted over 100 million traffic; Luo Dayou’s video number concert has more than 35 million views and over 65 million likes. September 2nd at 20:00,Singer Li Jian also sang on the video line and received over 40 million views。

In terms of viewing volume, there is a big gap between the video number and Douyin. However, Douyin’s concerts are also somewhat “carnival inside the station, quiet outside the station”.

It is understood that many fans of Liang Jingru and Eason Chan discovered that the idols held an online concert after the end. Many netizens said on Weibo: “It’s a pity that I missed this concert.” Half an hour after Andy Lau’s concert started, there were no entries on Weibo’s hot search and entertainment hot search lists. It can be seen that how to maximize the flow of fans through online concerts is still where Douyin needs to improve.

