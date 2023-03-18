If you are planning the decoration of your new living room or even thinking about giving a up nowadays, a great tip is to invest in loose furniture that is versatile, decorative and functional. In this content, we are going to talk a little about the types of armchairs that you can use in that room (or in others) to bring a more cozy atmosphere, in addition, of course, to provide an additional seat in the environment to receive visitors.

Whether swivel, fixed, colored or in leather, armchairs are items that will modernize and highlight a point in the environment where it is placed.

1. Fixed armchair

Colorful fixed armchair model.

Fixed armchairs are the most classic and versatile and can be used in most environments, especially in living rooms, bedrooms and even entrance halls of buildings. You can find different types of formats, fabrics, colors and finishes, so it’s important to understand which style will match and harmonize with the rest of the room’s decor.

2. Swivel armchair

Swivel armchair model for use in living rooms and offices.

The revolving armchairs follow the same upholstery concept as the fixed ones, but the difference, obviously, is that they rotate from one side to the other. They are ideal for office tables, as they facilitate access to papers, books and documents and are also useful in apartments or small rooms, due to their versatility. If the latter is your case, just be careful not to buy an overly wide armchair, because if that happens, the piece of furniture will lose its space-saving function.

3. Egg armchair

The Egg model is ideal for modern or contemporary decorations.

Due to its distinctive design, the Egg armchair combines with more modern environments. It is widely used in offices and also in living rooms. They may – or may not – swivel and have no arms, but the concave shape of their seat almost works as one. Because they are a little wider, they are also great for enjoying a moment of reading or relaxing.

4. Recliner armchair

Comfort is the definition for this type of recliner.

The recliner is specially designed to encourage relaxation. It allows the legs to be extended in front of the body. Therefore, a good location for this type of armchair is directly in front of the television. This type of furniture is a great option to enjoy a good movie in a comfortable and pleasant way.

The reclining armchair usually offers an additional functionality which is the possibility of supporting the legs. Either through an integrated form of footrest or in combination with a Chaise Lounge or puff.

5. Leather armchair

Leather is the kind of material that never goes out of style and provides a cozy feeling.

The leather armchairs are sophisticated and draw a lot of attention. Due to the highly resistant and durable material, it is quite advantageous to opt for them. On the other hand, you may encounter a problem when it is very hot or cold, as the material absorbs the temperature of the environment, unlike fabric, which offers greater thermal comfort.

The use of this type of armchair is recommended in large environments that follow the rustic style, because they are found in the market in dark colors, such as brown and black.

6. Vintage armchair

If you enjoy a more retro style of decoration, this type of armchair may be ideal.

Another proposal is to invest in vintage or retro armchairs. In these styles, it is quite common to find toothpick feet, wooden details, tufted upholstery and various color and print options. In addition, another tip is to restore old furniture in your home using the patina technique and thus make the furniture even more unique and personalized.

7. Breastfeeding armchair

Invest in an armchair that provides comfort and warmth for breastfeeding moments with your baby.

Breastfeeding is a moment that happens many times during the day, especially during the first months of the child. Therefore, for it to happen satisfactorily and efficiently, it needs to be comfortable for both of you. In this way, opting for this type of furniture ensures that you have a calm, comfortable space to enjoy this time with your baby.

[Bônus] Tips for choosing the perfect chair

Now that you already know the main types of armchairs, we separate some tips for not making mistakes when buying yours. Check out:

When choosing armchairs for your living room, think about comfort, usability and also how much that piece of furniture will add to the space and not pollute.

Armchairs should be comfortable and conducive to relaxing and accommodating visitors, complementing the decor in an intelligent way.

The armchair does not always need to match the sofa, you can bet on different models that harmonize with the decoration style of the environment.

Finally, the size of the environment and furniture should be a point of attention. Especially if you have a small space, you should think about the armchair being multifunctional.

