9 small rooms decorated to inspire

The challenge is to discover how to decorate small room? No problem! We gathered environments that prove that less is more, yes!

The reduced footage spaces listed below show how to have a living room with decoration functional. In addition, architects reveal tricks that help to visually enlarge the environment. Get inspired!

D Developed for a young resident who loves receiving guests, this 55 m² apartment was designed by Studio Dyo. In the integrated living room overlooking the terrace, the pink modular sofa accommodates visitors well and also doubles as a guest bed when needed. The brick wall received shelves to display decorative objects. To ensure visual amplitude, mirrors were the solution.



In this 60 m² apartment, each corner gained a function in the project signed by Home Stories. The small room received light furniture and decorative objects to contrast with the brick arch and the wall in Girafa color, by Suvinil, present in the home office space, right next door.



For this loft, the architect Jordana Goes found the challenge of including a wine cellar in the living room, as it was the resident’s dream. The joinery structure coated with stainless steel blades and glass was installed in front of the sofa. “The result was incredible, because anyone who enters the apartment sees the cellar right away”, explains Jordana. The yellow sofa stands out in the décor with a gray palette. Assertive color combination!

In the living signed by the architect Marina Carvalho, the light green tone steals the show, coming from the entrance hall and extending through the social area of ​​the 123m² apartment. Made for a couple with two children, the property combines wood and the intelligent use of colors, a special request from residents who wanted to imbue the spaces with personality.



The living room of this apartment, as well as the other rooms, was inspired by travels, experiences and memories of the resident. The colors, along with the different shapes spread on the walls and decoration items, project this affectivity. In the small and cozy space, the Meia-luz color, by Suvinil, a burnt pink, brought harmony. Project signed by Ohma Design.



In this hall-hall, signed by Studio Guadix, the light and sober palette brings together various finishes in shades of gray, such as the porcelain tile floor with a cement texture. The bedroom and wardrobe doors are hidden in the white slatted wall. “And see what a cool solution: instead of a rug, we mixed two overlapping smaller models, with different prints and materials. Both are made on the loom, but one has jute as the main material and the other is softer, made up of cotton and chenille threads, but also has a little jute thread in the middle, which creates a nice connection between them”, points out the architect Júlia Guadix, at the head of the office.



In this apartment of just over 50 m², living room, kitchen, dining room and home office are integrated, making the spaces seem larger. Another amplitude solution is lighting with spots and rails. “It doesn’t make the ceiling seem smaller”, explains the architect Bruno Moraes, who signs the project. The pro also highlights the rebar rack. “She is the star of the project.”



Using the same floor throughout the apartment and adopting light colors were the architect’s bets Aie Tombolato to ensure breadth in this project. In the living room, the TV is on a wooden panel made that also houses the door that leads to the bedrooms – notice the handle on the left. Did you like the result?

“This living room, TV room and also home office shows how it is possible to live in a small apartment and have everything together in one space”, points out the architect Christian Schiavoni. Designed for a young couple, who share the first apartment, the living room is complete and the bookcase, designed by Cristiane, has a bench that is activated when the couple needs to work at home.