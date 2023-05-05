Home » President celebrates that Paraguay advanced 15 years in Sports
News

President celebrates that Paraguay advanced 15 years in Sports

by admin
President celebrates that Paraguay advanced 15 years in Sports

The President of the Republic celebrated the advances in sports

The president of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benitez celebrated in its social networks all that was advanced in terms of sports thanks to the new infrastructures created for the South American Games Asunción 2022 that marked our sports panorama.

“We celebrate the successes of the great work team of this Government. Paraguay advanced 15 years in sports; today we have new infrastructures that are the legacy of the Asu 2022 Games, a before and after in our sports history” reads the President’s social media text.

Visiting the two most important sports parks in the country and the continent: the Complex SND and the Paraguayan Olympic Park, today you can access the enjoyment and practice of more than 48 disciplines. Paraguay has real sports cities that position us in a positive way in the region and the world.

It is a pleasure to be able to cite the National Speed ​​Skating Center, the National Bochódromo, the National Speed ​​Cycling Center, the National Gymnastics Pavilion, the National Shooting Sports Pavilion and the National Field Hockey Center… and more, all of them They are scenarios certified by the International Federations, equipped with Olympic level implements. Impressive infrastructures that fill us with pride.
More than 200,000 people today access sports practice through their national federations.

The great effort of the National Government meant the success of the Asu 2022 Games and installed the culture of sports and healthy living in Paraguay. The country was positioned as one of the best organizers of sporting events… and, with the emotions experienced together with our beloved Tiríka, our number 1 athlete, Paraguay also won the gold medal and we entered the hearts of countless people.

See also  "Omission of official documents": the mayor Leoluca Orlando investigated for the 900 unburied coffins in Palermo

You may also like

CRIME ADVANCES AND REACHES CONGRESS « cde News

Cow milker was murdered on a farm in...

State of emergency declared for storms – Emilia-Romagna

For sports development, children from the Tiempo de...

Scudetto Napoli: four injured by gunfire and others...

In the war-torn country of Sudan, a young...

Army is looking for a machine gun that...

Monster Beverage EPS Beat Expectations by $0.04, Revenue...

The marriage took place during Eid, Imran Khan...

Anuel dedicates a risqué song to Karol G

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy