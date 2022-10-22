Original title: 93-year-old artist Liu Huiming passed away, and Liu Xiaolingtong posted a message of condolences on Weibo

Sohu Entertainment News On October 21, China Film Group issued an obituary. The old artist Liu Huiming died of illness in Beijing on October 19 at the age of 93. On the 22nd, Liu Xiaolingtong posted a tribute to Liu Huiming on Weibo, saying: “Mr. Liu Huiming, a well-known performance artist, passed away at the age of 93. She once created artistic images such as the old woman who has changed in the CCTV version of “Journey to the West”. go.”

It is reported that Liu Huiming was born in Heilongjiang in 1929. He became an actor of Jiamusi Luyi Art and Art Troupe 2 at the age of 18, and later joined Shenyang Luyi Experimental Theater. He was the first batch of actors in Changchun Film Studio. “Bianzhai Beacon Fire”, “Railway Guards”, “Barriers to the City”, “A Storm”, “Cotai Avenue” and many other works.

