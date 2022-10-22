Home Entertainment 93-year-old artist Liu Huiming died of illness, Liu Xiaolingtong posted a message on Weibo to mourn_Lu Yiwen_Guardian
Entertainment

93-year-old artist Liu Huiming died of illness, Liu Xiaolingtong posted a message on Weibo to mourn_Lu Yiwen_Guardian

by admin
93-year-old artist Liu Huiming died of illness, Liu Xiaolingtong posted a message on Weibo to mourn_Lu Yiwen_Guardian
2022-10-22 10:40

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: 93-year-old artist Liu Huiming passed away, and Liu Xiaolingtong posted a message of condolences on Weibo

Sohu Entertainment News On October 21, China Film Group issued an obituary. The old artist Liu Huiming died of illness in Beijing on October 19 at the age of 93. On the 22nd, Liu Xiaolingtong posted a tribute to Liu Huiming on Weibo, saying: “Mr. Liu Huiming, a well-known performance artist, passed away at the age of 93. She once created artistic images such as the old woman who has changed in the CCTV version of “Journey to the West”. go.”

It is reported that Liu Huiming was born in Heilongjiang in 1929. He became an actor of Jiamusi Luyi Art and Art Troupe 2 at the age of 18, and later joined Shenyang Luyi Experimental Theater. He was the first batch of actors in Changchun Film Studio. “Bianzhai Beacon Fire”, “Railway Guards”, “Barriers to the City”, “A Storm”, “Cotai Avenue” and many other works.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Inheriting the Classics in a Better Way——The National Peking Opera Company's "Wild Boar Forest" Revisited Class_Li Guang_Tian Lei_Lin Chong

You may also like

This year’s first box office “Top Gun 2”...

Jay Chou’s new song “Beauty Like Frost” MV...

Chae-won and Yoon-jin’s physical recovery LE SSERAFIM restarts...

Taylor Swift’s most expensive album in history is...

Because of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, Kunqu Opera...

Hong Huang: Only when I married Chen Kaige...

Take a Closer Look at the Official Photos...

Dong Lisun, Zhang Meng, Jin Ensheng’s wedding scene,...

RIAA sees AI mixers as a potential threat...

12 zodiac signs daily fortune good and bad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy