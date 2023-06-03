A cafe is about to open?! Immerse yourself in making sweets[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

19
hello everyone!
Recently, I’ve been wanting more summer clothes due to my growing desire for material things. What do you think?
The way I enjoy fashion now is how stylish I can be with simple clothes such as a T-shirt and denim!
And recently, my desire to make sweets such as bread and scones has increased, and I make them almost every day!
I love thinking about the chewy texture of bagels and the compatibility of scones and coffee, and I spend every day doing research (laughs).
However, it is forbidden to eat too much, so we are looking for someone who will eat it…! !
Well then!
See also One of the main reasons for the early termination of wealth management products by many banks due to "uncontrollable market factors"_ Financial Network - CAIJING.COM.CN