Home » A cafe is about to open?! Immerse yourself in making sweets[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
Entertainment

A cafe is about to open?! Immerse yourself in making sweets[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

by admin
A cafe is about to open?! Immerse yourself in making sweets[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone!

Recently, I’ve been wanting more summer clothes due to my growing desire for material things. What do you think?

The way I enjoy fashion now is how stylish I can be with simple clothes such as a T-shirt and denim!

And recently, my desire to make sweets such as bread and scones has increased, and I make them almost every day!

I love thinking about the chewy texture of bagels and the compatibility of scones and coffee, and I spend every day doing research (laughs).

matcha scones
apple scones
Plain Bagel

However, it is forbidden to eat too much, so we are looking for someone who will eat it…! !

Well then!

See also  One of the main reasons for the early termination of wealth management products by many banks due to "uncontrollable market factors"_ Financial Network - CAIJING.COM.CN

You may also like

Information about Zhao Liying and William Chan together?

Half inside half outside the dresser

Relevant information about Internet exposure that Du Haitao...

I had a great time at the rescue...

They made my week the dresser

What is the reason why Angela Chang has...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Dwayne Johnson Announces Return to ‘Fast and Furious’...

Companies from Tierra del Fuego agreed to pay...

Be a Happiness Maker in Love “If You...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy