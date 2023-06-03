Tanju Özcan announced that he will keep his promise to the gray wolf statue with Erdoğan – Political News

Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan, May 114 President and Deputy Before the General Election, on April 18, on his social media account, he wrote, “If Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wins the election once again, a giant will be placed in the most visible place of Bolu. Erdoğan I will erect the statue.” They submitted a motion to the parliament. Bolu Mayor Tanju OzcanIn the city council meeting in May, we propose to include the statue as an agenda item in the June council meeting on the subject of determining the location of the statue, based on his promise that if Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the election again, he will plant his statue in the most visible place in Bolu. .

‘I SAID ‘I WILL BUILD YOUR STATUE IN BOLU’, IF WE PROMISED, WE WILL NOT BACK’

Speaking after the motion made by AK Party and MHP members, President Özcan said, “Why are we going to refer this to the commission? It’s not a commission issue. Friends, I said I’m going to erect a statue in Bolu. Should I say that some people are not smart enough, they brought cement and put it in. My brother Cement is not used in sculpture. What is the sculpture made of? It has many different things, such as clay, plaster, bronze, stone, copper. There is no such thing as making sculptures out of cement. You know, we were a sculpture mentality? “You know, we know these things better. Besides the most visible place in Bolu, this statue should also be where Mr. Erdogan received the highest votes. Now where did he get the highest vote? It was in Dörtdivan. It got 90 percent of the vote. That’s why.” Let’s meet with the Municipality of Dörtdivan. Let the Municipality of Dörtdivan show us a place, the most visible place is the Köroğlu Mountains. Let’s plant it there. Let’s decide together on the shape of the statue. If you want it to be in Bolu, Civril got the highest vote. You want it to be in the center of Bolu, but the hole remains a bit. That’s why I’m waiting for news from Dörtdivan Municipality. I will also erect a gray wolf statue,” he said.

‘WE EXPECT YOU TO FULFILL YOUR PROMISE’

Minister OzcanMHP Assembly Member Necdet Çakır, who took the floor in the parliament after .

“Mr. President, our President also removed the gray wolf statue. Mr. Recep Tayyip ErdoganYou can plant it next to it. Dear president MHP Greetings from our Provincial President İlhan Durak Bey. I’m a messenger, it won’t hurt me. Don’t let the word of our mayor fall to the ground. Let’s determine the place where we will make the statue of our President. We know that our municipality is in financial difficulties. Therefore, you choose the place. Our provincial president, İlhan Durak, will undertake the statue himself. It will not be a burden on the municipality. We expect you to fulfill the promise you made here as the Mayor of Bolu in the parliament of the nation. Mister President, you are a man of your word.”

