by admin

As I’m sure you’ve already noticed, it’s been pretty quiet here this year. The reason is quite simply that this year we are concentrating on the rapid expansion of our own shops, which naturally leads to extremely scarce resources in the consulting area, so that we unfortunately had to turn down quite a few interesting inquiries there this year.

However, we now want to gradually start feeding our website with current assessments and information, and of course we look forward to your feedback there.

This entry was posted on 16. Oktober 2014

