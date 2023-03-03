news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MARCH 03 – Leonardo Sacco, the former governor of the Misericordia of Isola Capo Rizzuto who managed the Sant’Anna center for asylum seekers, arrested and then convicted in the investigation by the Catanzaro DDA called Jonny on the interference of the ‘Ndrangheta in the structure for migrants, he returned to freedom. The decision was taken by the Catanzaro court of appeal in the new second-degree trial ordered by a recent sentence of the Court of Cassation which annulled without delay the sentence for the embezzlement of which Sacco was accused and with delay for the sentence relating to the role of organizer of the disputed mafia association, in addition to the aggravating circumstances for which he was responsible and a scam.



The Court of Appeal of Catanzaro deemed the precautionary requirements that up to now have led to his detention under the prison regime of 41 bis as non-existent. Sacco had been detained since May 2017 when Operation Jonny was triggered which brought dozens of members of the Isola Capo Rizzuto clans to prison as well as the parish priest of Isola Don Edoardo Scordio. (HANDLE).

