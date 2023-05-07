A captive colonial-style church in the middle of the first Plaza Huincul camp

Going through Barrio Uno, from Plaza Huincul, is like entering a tunnel to the past. For those of us who are not natives of that area of ​​Neuquén, walking through its streets encourages us to imagine what the movement of the place must have been like, with its low houses, with old doors and windows, with simple shutters, which go down one by one with little steps to the sidewalk. . that feeling that the land of Marcelo Berbel and the “Green Grass” remained in another time lingers in the air, something similar to what is felt in Villa El Chocón.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Both neighborhood One and Central, functioned as house camps for the families of YPF workers, since 1918. They had a gym, an events room and over time, they added the “Petroleum” cinema, the “Gregorio Álvarez” cultural center and a space of the National Technological University. Those workers were precisely the ones who They brought the first image of “Santa Teresita”canonized in 1925.

The building is a replica of a European church. It was declared a “historical monument”. Photo: Facebook.

Photo: Facebook Santa Teresita Parish.

Historical monument

On the avenue, she surprises visitors in an imposing corner, which steals all the attention, due to its intact beauty. Behind the fence, with rounded mouldings, is the parish on which the “Nuestra Señora de Belén”, “María Auxiliadora”, “San Cayetano” and “Immaculate Conception” chapels depend. Of colonial style, its building It was built by the oil company in 1935although it received ecclesiastical legal recognition (canonical erection) on August 27, 1964. It was declared a “historical monument” of the city.

From what is seen in the original photos that the faithful managed to gather, it began solely with the central body of the structure, plus the tower, surrounded by some poplars which were slow to grow. The rest was field and more field. Then the parish hall was added, to its right, and another annex on the left side.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



As published by the site “Cutral Co al Instante”, It is a replica of a European churchwhose inauguration marked the formal installation of the Catholic church in the small town of that time. Salesian priests were the first who passed through there, as the community recalled: Pedro Savani, Juan Marsisky, Ariente, Pedro Giacomini, Butiniol, Champlot, Urrutia, Ernesto Szantos, Fogliotti, Marchessotti and Pedro Rotter. Precisely in recognition of the latter, the avenue of the church bears his name. Already after his appointment in the 1960s, Bishop Jaime de Nevares was the one who presided over the celebrations most important, such as the patronal festival, on October 1st.

Photo: Facebook Santa Teresita Parish.

Photo: Facebook Santa Teresita Parish.

The altar with the image of the patron saint, back in the ’30s. Photo: Facebook Santa Teresita Parish.

Photo: Facebook Santa Teresita Parish.

Plaza Huincul, year 1940 – Photo: Facebook Santa Teresita Parish.

a shower of roses

It is known that Maria Francisca Teresa (Saint Therese of the Child Jesus or of Lisieux) born on January 2, 1873 in Alencon, France. She was the daughter of a watchmaker and a seamstress, Luis Martin and Acelia Guerín, who became a nun at the Carmelo Convent in 1890, with only 17 years.

She died in 1897 from tuberculosis and Pope Pius XI proclaimed her “Patroness of the missions” for her prayerful support of this activity. She was recognized as a Doctor of the Church by Pope John Paul II in 1997 and she is illustrated as a Carmelite nun with a crucifix and flowers in her arms, associated with the phrase she said in her last weeks of life:

«I have never given God more than love and He will repay me with love. After my death I will drop a shower of roses.”

To appreciate so much history, in 2013 parishioners were invited to collect their memories with the parish, as the scene of baptisms, communions and weddings. And that’s it in 2018 repair work was carried out on the façade, which favored the good state of conservation that it maintains until today. It is in charge of the priest Akuila Taliauli and the established jurisdiction extends to Senillosa, according to the Diocese’s website.

Maria Francisca Teresa was canonized in 1925 for the miracles bestowed upon her.



