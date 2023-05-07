The leaked content of “GTA 6” shows that some game buildings are 1:1 completely consistent with the real scene in Miami | T Kebang

“GTA 6” is probably the most anticipated game in the past two years, but developer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two have not released much information about the game. However, someone has already dug up some content about the game map.

@GTA6Videos found that the buildings in GTA 6 use real photos of Miami, and we can even find many similar scenes and buildings on Google Earth.

According to him, “GTA 6” depicts the game map in the same chronological order as real life, and some of the buildings are almost 1:1 replicas of the real scene. Of course, the models in the early works did look a bit unstable, but I believe the final version will be more refined.

Beyond that, GTA 6 fans have already found out where the in-game maps correspond in real life, including where buildings are located in real life. That said, some Miami players may feel like they’re driving on real streets when playing the game. In fact, he also discovered some other details a few days ago, but the pictures have been removed from the shelves.

Rockstar suffered serious hacking attacks last year, behind the hacker is a 17-year-old Briton, who has been arrested. A few small-scale “GTA 6” leaks began to appear on social media after that, but nothing substantial. On September 18, a community member named GTAForums released a more than 50-minute “GTA 6” development version video, revealing some major content of the game.

However, Take-Two is very sensitive about GTA 6 leaks, but it is not easy to completely clear these contents on the Internet.