Home » The leaked content of “GTA 6” shows that some game buildings are 1:1 completely consistent with the real scene in Miami | T Kebang
Technology

The leaked content of “GTA 6” shows that some game buildings are 1:1 completely consistent with the real scene in Miami | T Kebang

by admin
The leaked content of “GTA 6” shows that some game buildings are 1:1 completely consistent with the real scene in Miami | T Kebang

“GTA 6” is probably the most anticipated game in the past two years, but developer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two have not released much information about the game. However, someone has already dug up some content about the game map.

@GTA6Videos found that the buildings in GTA 6 use real photos of Miami, and we can even find many similar scenes and buildings on Google Earth.

According to him, “GTA 6” depicts the game map in the same chronological order as real life, and some of the buildings are almost 1:1 replicas of the real scene. Of course, the models in the early works did look a bit unstable, but I believe the final version will be more refined.

Beyond that, GTA 6 fans have already found out where the in-game maps correspond in real life, including where buildings are located in real life. That said, some Miami players may feel like they’re driving on real streets when playing the game. In fact, he also discovered some other details a few days ago, but the pictures have been removed from the shelves.

Rockstar suffered serious hacking attacks last year, behind the hacker is a 17-year-old Briton, who has been arrested. A few small-scale “GTA 6” leaks began to appear on social media after that, but nothing substantial. On September 18, a community member named GTAForums released a more than 50-minute “GTA 6” development version video, revealing some major content of the game.

However, Take-Two is very sensitive about GTA 6 leaks, but it is not easy to completely clear these contents on the Internet.

See also  Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller

You may also like

Samsung takes drastic measures: ChatGPT is too dangerous

The world’s smallest LED assist!Mobile phone lenses are...

Available again: Microsoft Surface Duo 2 folding smartphone...

The Last Case of Benedict Fox 評論

Redfall now available on Xbox Series X and...

Microsoft challenges Chrome with an update that “breaks”...

Updated Microsoft Designer and Bing with Generative Ai....

Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy: Vulnerability allows code execution

Sony Hong Kong Launches E-sports Display with Stylish...

Tesla Model Y cheaper than average US vehicles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy