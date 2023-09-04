A festival of diversity – opening of the 111th season in the Vienna Konzerthaus with timpani and trumpets – mica

Nabucco, I Lombardi, Ernani, Don Carlos, Macbeth, Il trovatore, La forza del destino and Aida – the orchestra and the Coro del Teatro alla Scala under its chief conductor, Riccardo Chailly, bring wonderfully familiar melodies from these operas by Giuseppe Verdi on 4th September. heard in the Great Hall in September. This opens the 111th season in the Vienna Konzerthaus in a glamorous manner, a season that celebrates many remarkable musical anniversaries, but above all they are definitely worth hearing. The opening concert marks the grand start: Giuseppe Verdi’s birthday, whose career began at La Scala in Milan, marks the 210th anniversary of this year. The performance of his Messa da Requiem on October 28th with the orchestra and choir of the Wiener Volksoper and the Wiener Singakademie under Omer Meir Wellber is also dedicated to the great Italian composer.

International orchestras, great soloists and special anniversaries

17 major international orchestras are guests in the coming season, the visit of the three major Parisian symphonic orchestras is particularly noteworthy, 177 debuts by artists or ensembles and many anniversaries, but above all the lively diversity of music will be presented this year in the Vienna concert hallcelebrated. That was 110 years ago, on October 19, 1913 Vienna concert hall opened as the first house in this city for people to meet with music, art and culture. Since then, as a non-profit, private association, it has stood like no other for openness and innovation, for opening the doors to new music and, respecting the cultural tradition, for contemporary interpretations of classical music, but also for the new and surprising, of modern music.

A Festival of Diversity – Preview of September and October

A few days after the opening, another highlight is on the program: The Wiener Philharmoniker on September 8, conducted by Jakub Hrůša, will be dedicated entirely to the Central and Eastern European repertoire. This is celebrating an impressive 500 years of existence Bavarian State Orchestra, at the podium on 23.09. Vladimir Jurowski, with Mahler’s 4th Symphony and with pianist Yefim Bronfman in Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor. You can look forward to Patricia Kopatchinkskaja, who is one of the three portrait artists of this season, in the chamber concert with Reto Bieri and Polina Leschenko on the same evening. “Luminous horizons” of new music promises the first concert of the Sound Forum Vienna conducted by Ingo Metzmacher with works by Webern, Varèse and Lachenmann on September 24th.

The concerts in the inclusive cycle show how strongly and directly music can touch people sound touched especially clear. In the first concert of this cycle on 26.09. Manu Delago meets the audience in the Schubert Hall together with singers Isa Kurz and Pepe Auer. This is dedicated to the extraordinary, internationally acclaimed and Grammy-nominated drummer Vienna concert hall also a portrait. In the second concert of his portrait in October, Manu Delago meets the singer-songwriter Douglas Dare.

The music of the Azerbaijani pianist Isfar Sarabski merges influences from folklore, jazz and classical music into completely new worlds of sound, into which he invites the audience with his program Planet on the evening of September 26th takes away

The life lines of Peter Havlicek are depicted in the Viennese song concert of the same name on the occasion of his 60th birthday on September 27th. nach: A wonderful evening in the best Brettl tradition spiced with whimsical humor is guaranteed. Finally, music from Vienna of a completely different genre will be presented EsRAP & Gasmac Gilmore under the title “Talking about Vienna” on 30.09. And with the fantastic music by the celebrated solo pianist and DJs Francesco Tristano & Cateen to the silent film classic “Asphalt” from 1929, the Great Hall becomes the most beautiful cinema hall in the city.

One day later, Rudolf Buchbinder takes a seat at the grand piano and enchants with Beethoven, Schubert and Chopin; Incidentally, the star pianist is also celebrating his birthday on December 1 this year in the Vienna Konzerthaus with Mozart in the hall of the same name.

And it goes on as varied as it is colourful: That RSO Vienna with Marin Alsop and percussionist Vivi Vassileva celebrate New Music with Stravinsky, Cerha and a premiere, Franz Welser-Möst starts with the Cleveland Orchestra into his new cycle im Vienna concert hall and dedicates just like that Vienna Symphony Orchestra and Robin Ticciati works by Gustav Mahler. The Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra shines with French repertoire, the Byzantine Academy brings Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” back to the original cast after 20 years. The virtuoso Cameron Carpenter can be experienced at the magnificent Rieger organ Company of Music presents exquisite treasures of choral literature from five centuries. The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra swings with acclaimed Hammond organist Akiko Tsuruga while the Wolfgang Muthspiel Trio Jazz fans enthusiastic in the intimate setting of the Mozart Hall. Music of Youth celebrates its 40th anniversary with Emmanuel Tjeknavorjan, the Musicbanda Franui gives a “serenade of things” for her 30s. With Lou Asril and Wiener Blond the stand-up concert fans celebrate “until in the morning”. And at the end of October, the Great Hall becomes a musical arena when the incomparable Helge Schneider performs there in the Big L.A. Show gives the last torero.

In 450 events from over 61 cycles, 646 ensembles and soloists from different music genres for all age groups (seven cycles alone for young and young audiences from Cinello above Come on hop to sound:chat and You(th)) in the coming season on the stages of the Vienna concert hall on: Be curious about exciting encounters with music in the Vienna concert hall and celebrate with us a festival of diversity!

Matthias Naske (c) Lukas Beck

“The artistic happenings in the Vienna Konzerthaus are showing their best side again in the 111th season. The happiness shared in this place, the thousandfold stimulation by the best contemporary musicians and exciting programs is an inexhaustible source of joy and participation on an individual level and a high civilizational value on an abstract level. The Wiener Konzerthaus has survived the substantial crisis of the almost one-year suspension of performances and the economic irritations associated with Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the core of the activities in this house is the long-standing tradition of constantly searching for excellent music in all its diversity and the associated promise to the wonderful audience of this house to professionally accompany all visitors with curiosity and openness.” so they intend Matthias Naske.

