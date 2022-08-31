Original title: The new journey is full of vigor, and the new students have returned | The teachers and students of Shrewsbury International School welcome the new school year together

The midsummer heat has not yet dissipated, and the new school year has begun. After getting ready for the new school year,On August 29th, all teachers and students of Shrewsbury International School of Hong Kong officially returned to school to start the new school year 2022/23.The horn of a new journey has been sounded, and the quiet campus is full of vitality again. The children’s tender and lovely faces have long been unable to hide their curiosity and expectations for the new semester and new knowledge, and they are ready to meet new challenges with enthusiasm.

Looking back on the past, on this day four years ago (August 29, 2018), Sherry International School of Hong Kong officially opened its doors to welcome the first batch of students.Four years on the journey, walking non-stop, Si Bailey bids farewell to the outstanding graduates, and constantly welcomes new faces. With the return of the new students, the new journey will set sail again.This year, all teachers and students of Shrewsbury will join hands to create the fifth academic year of excellence!

Pack your bags and head towards the new journey facing the rising sun. In the early morning of the 29th, the quiet campus was once again infiltrated with the laughter and laughter of the students. Full of joy and anticipation, the children dressed up, carried schoolbags full of knowledge and vitality, and returned to the beautiful campus full of energy.

The most beautiful picture is the first meeting and the reunion.At the school gate, teachers and students reunited, a warm greeting, a tacit high-five, a sweet smile, warm and refreshing. The classmates who met again after a short separation were even more enthusiastic, said their hearts to each other, and joined hands to welcome the new journey. Of course, there are also new friends who met for the first time. In the warm and pleasant conversation, we can enhance understanding and establish friendship. We look forward to writing wonderful books together in the new school year. At first sight "new", full of joy.The new semester has begun, and the Shrewsbury family has also welcomed new students. When the children entered the campus with anticipation and tension, Si Bailey warmly welcomed them, and used colorful and warm new students activities to make the encounter warm and touching and imprinted in their hearts. Shrewsbury Parents Association has carefully set up a "School Start Photo Booth". Shrewsbury students took a group photo in front of the photo booth to cherish this beautiful moment with their families and leave an exclusive mark when the new school year starts. . Then join hands with the lovely partners who are going forward together, and start a new journey of knowledge exploration. Happy learning and happy growth. On the first day of school, the children experienced the professional, scientific and lively and interesting curriculum settings of Shrewsbury. Learn knowledge in interesting courses and games; sweat in outdoor activities and reap the joy of exercising; draw carefully with a brush in hand and become a little painter…In the new semester of study and life, the children will further experience the various characteristic courses of Shrewsbury, and obtain comprehensive development in the way of education and entertainment. Wind and rain are tough, time is like a song Time goes by, the bells are melodious Four years of wind and rain Lanterns lead the way, nurturing dreams into light Looking back on the four-year journey, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong inherits the essence of British education and creates characteristic courses to help students develop in an all-round way.On the new journey of the fifth anniversary of the founding of the school, all the teachers and students of Shrewsbury will continue to forge ahead hand in hand to write a new chapter of Shrewsbury and create a new wonderful. About Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Originating from Shrewsbury School, one of the nine major public schools in the UK, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong focuses on providing high-quality British education for children aged 3 to 11. Inheriting 470 years of British sister school experience, through a comprehensive, challenging and practical curriculum, to help each student grow better.Return to Sohu, see more

