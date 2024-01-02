A plane caught fire at Tokyo airport: five are missing

An airline plane Japan Airlines caught fire today on a runway at Tokyo Haneda International Airport, according to images broadcast by local public television, and the media reported a possible collision with another aircraft.

The 367 passengers on the flight Japan Airlines They were evacuated, according to public television NHK.

However, the same channel reported five missing on Japanese coast guard plane following the crash, according to the AFP news agency.

The fire occurred when the aircraft Japan Airlines It was circulating on the airport runway, according to the first versions.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, one of the two international ones in Tokyo and many people usually travel during the New Year holidays.

🔴🇯🇵 JAPAN, TOKIO#ULTIMAHORA New images of the plane crash in Japan. In these first moments they are indicating that there are no fatalities among the 400 passengers on the plane, although if they have collided with another smaller plane it is very likely that they have… pic.twitter.com/x3tjjyAvlg — _Mystery_ (@mysteryorigin) January 2, 2024





