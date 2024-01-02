Dollar price further declines, Pakistan stock market booms

Web Desk: The fall in the value of the US dollar has further weakened the Pakistani rupee.

The bullish trend in the stock market continues.

At the start of business on Tuesday, the dollar became cheaper by another 36 paisa at the interbank market, after which the price of the dollar became 281 rupees 36 paise.

On the other hand, there was a positive start to business in the stock market from the beginning of the new year.

An increase of 437 points was recorded in the 100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange, after which the index reached 65 thousand 109 points.

It should be remembered that the index closed at the level of 64 thousand 662 at the end of business yesterday.

