Home » Dollar price further declines, Pakistan stock market booms
News

Dollar price further declines, Pakistan stock market booms

by admin
Dollar price further declines, Pakistan stock market booms

Web Desk: The fall in the value of the US dollar has further weakened the Pakistani rupee.
The bullish trend in the stock market continues.
At the start of business on Tuesday, the dollar became cheaper by another 36 paisa at the interbank market, after which the price of the dollar became 281 rupees 36 paise.
On the other hand, there was a positive start to business in the stock market from the beginning of the new year.
An increase of 437 points was recorded in the 100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange, after which the index reached 65 thousand 109 points.
It should be remembered that the index closed at the level of 64 thousand 662 at the end of business yesterday.

See also  How to Claim Your Stimulus Check in California: Steps to Receive your Payment

You may also like

Training, Cenfop illustrates the critical issues in Abruzzo...

What to eat for optimal health and daily...

Yesenia Sánchez is excited about the Bolivarian Games

Li Qiang presided over a symposium of economic...

The M75 bear woke up from hibernation in...

Pick up hit 4 cows that died instantly...

Exclusive investigation by Diego Cabot: the controversial Chinese...

“Stop Scouring” Law, Colombians can avoid receiving calls

Inail, +17% accidents at work in Sardinia in...

They declare a state of environmental emergency in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy