a restaurant located in Parque Sarmiento caught fire

And fire unleashed in a well-known resto bar Córdoba caught the attention of passersby on Monday. It happened at noon, in a gastronomic place located in Parque Sarmiento.

Fire personnel had to appear at the scene and fortunately there were no casualties or injuries.

It happened in the rest of the Santa Calma bar, known in Córdoba. According to the testimony of the employees of the site, the fire originated from a fryer. However, the llamas it didn’t take long for them to reach the hood and then the entire kitchen.

The first measure was to evacuate the place. After this, the same employees tried to put out the flames with the fire extinguishers, although the measure was not effective.

Finally, they called a fire department that managed to put out the fire. People who were in the area filmed the moment the flames consumed the place.

Through their social networks, from the gastronomic venue they indicated that they will not pay attention to the site “due to damages in the kitchen.”

