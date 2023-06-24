A shower of memes flooded the networks after the nomination of Sergio Massa

The surprising candidacy of Sergio Massaannounced this Friday in the official account of united for the homelandproduced an immediate impact on social networks: while the opposition formulated Criticism of the current Minister of Economythe Twitter community opted for the expressions of humor and ironywith special focus on former candidates who had to resign their application one day before the closing of the lists. The ‘anger’ of Juan Grabois, the frustration of Daniel Scioli and Eduardo ‘Wado’ by Pedro They were the most recurring topics in the memes that revolutionized the networks.

“Union for the Homeland has a list of UNIDAD”, announced the ruling party on Twitter and presented the members of the presidential formula: “Our candidate for president will be Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi will accompany him as a candidate for vice president.”

Sergio Massa. Photo: AFP

When everything indicated that Daniel Scioli and the Minister of the Interior had paved the way to compete in the PASO, Peronism surprised with a unity formula that left them “out of the game”.

“We recognize the compañeros Wado de Pedro and Daniel Scioli, who bet on the unity of Peronism, putting the collective before the individual”they added from the front in the post.

Massa candidate: this is how Kirchnerism reacted

The memes dedicated to Sergio Massa and Unión por la Patria

In this context, once the duo of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi had been announced, memes exploded on social mediaBut the taunts weren’t limited to the candidates. Cristina Kirchner, Juan Grabois, Daniel Scioli, Juan Manzur and Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro were also victims of humor and viral sarcasm.

