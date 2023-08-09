A spa in Córdoba was postulated as one of the best in the world

the prestigious Azur Real Hotel Boutiquelocated in the heart of the city of Córdoba, Argentina, is participating in the renowned Luxury Spa Awards 2023. This international award brings together the most exclusive spas from around the world, and the hotel is honored to have been nominated to compete in this outstanding competition. Recognition of an award in this category would raise its status worldwide and position the SPA as a benchmark in Latin America.

Participating in the Luxury Spa Awards is a unique opportunity for Azur Real Hotel Boutique and Baños de Azur to be recognized worldwide and stand out as one of the best wellness destinations in Latin America. The award would not only represent the distinctiveness of the proposal together with the commitment and dedication of the team, but would also boost luxury tourism in the region, attracting discerning travelers from all over the world.

To support Azur Real Hotel Boutique and position Argentina among the nominees, you have to cast your vote at the Luxury Spa Awards 2023. It’s very simple:

● Visit the Luxury Spa Awards website https://www.luxuryspaawards.com/

● Enter an email address and select the SPA and the category in which you want to vote. For Baños de Azur the categories can be Best Unique Experience Spa or Luxury New Hotel Spa.

Los Baños de Azur, are a temple of relaxation and serenity hidden in the city of Córdoba. This underground SPA, located in a 1915 house and conceived under the concept of comprehensive sustainability, pays homage to water in all its forms and temperatures, offering a transformative experience for body and mind. The Azur Real Hotel Boutique Spa stands out as a true space for relaxation and rejuvenation. With a wide range of first-class services and impeccable attention to detail, the SPA has captivated visitors who have had the opportunity to get to know it, providing them with a unique and transformative experience.

Baños de Azur is more than a SPA, it is a sanctuary of well-being, where each corner has a story that connects with the resources and historical heritage of Córdoba. The highlight of this experience is the water circuit by candlelight: a 2-hour tour with 12 different stations that generate thermal contrasts, awaken the senses, and envelop you in an environment of sensations, sounds, aromas, and flavors. But also, at Baños de Azur, you can immerse yourself in an exclusive menu of massages, treatments and rituals. In addition, you will enjoy the company of a private host who will guide you through this unique experience. And to complement your journey to wellness, culinary experiences and ceremonies are also offered at the tea house.

The exclusive menu of treatments offers a perfect combination between therapeutic traditions and the latest innovations in well-being. Each service is tailored to the individual needs of visitors, providing a personalized experience that leaves them refreshed and revitalized.

