Quiet & good power station Ugreen Power Roam 1200 in the test – currently for 666 euros

Update: This power station is currently available at the new best price of 666 euros at Mediamarkt. At the time of the test on April 26, 2023, it was still 999 euros. This makes the quiet, high-quality powerhouse a real bargain, and it did really well in the test.

Power stations that have a connection for 230 V consumers and an integrated solar generator are suitable for the mobile supply of small and large devices with electricity. Depending on the installed technology, particularly power-hungry consumers such as hair dryers, hedge trimmers or gaming PCs can also be operated. With so much concentrated power, you are well equipped for camping, power outages or forest work.

Such a power station is the Ugreen Power Roam 1200 with its 1024 Wh LiFePO4 battery. Such a capacity is enough to power our PC workstation with multiple monitors for a whole day. We had the power station in the test and show when you will be happy with this capacity and equipment.

This individual test takes place in our Powerstation theme world. The Power Roam 1200 is the first power station from Ugreen that we have tested. The manufacturer is particularly known for its cables and docks.

design and equipment



The Ugreen Power Roam 1200 comes in a simple gray look. However, the manufacturer has not designed the power pack to be completely monotonous, since the area around the 4.7-inch display has a structured surface texture, for example. That makes something. The housing of the power station, which weighs 12 kg, measures 34 × 22 × 27 cm and is made of plastic with a high-quality finish. We don’t notice any gaps, Ugreen has made the transitions nice. There are air vents on the side, behind which the fans are installed.

The display shows the battery status in percent and bars, as well as the consumption or charging speed in watts. There are also other details, such as the remaining charging time or battery life, as well as the currently activated ports. An animation even shows whether the fans are active. Overall, we like the display very much, the information displayed is clear and understandable.

On the connection side, Ugreen also convinces with a total of 9 connections. For the AC output there are two USB-A ports with 22.5 watts, two USB-C ports with 100 watts and two Schuko sockets with up to 1200 watts. Devices with a maximum consumption of 2200 watts are supported. Otherwise there is a cigarette lighter and two DC-5521 connections. It is very pleasant that the low-placed Schuko sockets have a rubber cover, so that foreign bodies can hardly penetrate the connection. The Power Roam 1200 shouldn’t mind being parked on the lawn. All ports are activated at the push of a button on the corresponding consumer type. The power station is first switched on using the centrally placed on/off switch.

We are also enthusiastic about the fact that an internal power pack was used here, which saves on additional accessories to be transported. Only a 3-pin IEC connector is used for charging. In addition, it can be charged with solar panels via an XT60 connection. These connections are also covered, here with a plastic flap.

There is a fixed carrying handle at the top. It’s a pity that you can’t fold it away, as you lose storage space and the handle can get in the way in some cases.

practice test



For our test, we exposed the Power Roam 1200 to different scenarios and looked at how it performed there. Above all, we are concerned with checking the performance and capacity, but also the safety functions such as overload protection. We also pay attention to volume and loading times.

The scenarios chosen were classic everyday office life, but also high stress from a fan heater. In order to check the amount of current actually transmitted under load, we plugged in a commercially available AC current meter. Our runs show that the power station becomes all the more inefficient, especially under low load. From the 1024 Wh nominal capacity, only 796.7 Wh remain in our test with chargers and a small lamp.

We operated the gaming PC in mixed operation, then connected a lamp, but also demanded more power with a jigsaw. In the end, we achieve 882.8 Wh, which is almost 100 Wh more than with low consumption. In continuous operation with our fan heater, it is even 919.4 Wh – so high consumption leads to the highest net capacity. An Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report) showed similar values ​​here, so the Ugreen model is in the green range.

The built-in long-life LiFePO4 batteries allow a maximum peak load of 3000 watts for a short time. In the long term, devices can be operated with up to 1200 watts per Schuko socket, the total output is generally limited to 2200 watts. In the case of loads above the maximum permissible load, the Ugreen power station does not hesitate for long, but switches off immediately – the safety systems work well.

The Power Roam 1200 is surprisingly quick to charge between our test runs. It goes from 0 to 100% in just under 90 minutes, and we even reach the 80% mark after just over 50 minutes. These are excellent values. Otherwise, only the power stations with separate fast charging modes, such as the Fossibot F2400 (test report), are as fast.

Powerstation Ugreen Power Roam 1200 – Image track

As far as the volume is concerned, we are extremely positively surprised. Most of the time, the Power Roam 1200 stays below 40 dB, which is an excellent value. This makes it one of the absolutely quietest power stations that we have tested so far. It is also quieter than its worst competitor in terms of equipment – the Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report). While charging with over 1000 watts, the Power Roam remains completely silent for minutes and only gradually gets louder. Even then, the volume remains at a very tolerable level, we didn’t reach 60 dB here.

The test with 200 watt solar panels from Ugreen was promising. Under ideal conditions, the power station charges with just over 190 watts per panel, which would fill it up in 3 hours. 3.5 to 4.5 hours are more realistic here, which is still a very good value. This way you can always fill up the Power Roam 1200 within an afternoon.

However, we are particularly impressed by the app that Ugreen offers for the Power Roam 1200. Here you can see the current charge level and consumption. Above all, however, it is possible to adjust the charging speed and thus the volume of the power station, as well as the output power. For example, the loading speed is throttled in quiet mode. The Power Roam 1200 also has WiFi and Bluetooth on board for use with the app.

Overall, we are very satisfied with the features and performance of the Ugreen power station.

Update



There is even a UPS function, which we had completely overlooked originally. After a tip from our readers, we tested them immediately. The test setup is quickly explained. Gaming PCs and 3D printers were plugged into the power station instead of the multiple socket. This was connected to the house network and then switched to pass-through. Instead of drawing the power from the internal power storage, the mains power is only diverted to the consumers, which relieves the battery. In the event of a power failure, in our case a blown fuse, the Power Roam 1200 immediately switches to the internal battery. This happens within fractions of a second and is audible with a clicking sound. The switching time from mains power to battery operation is so short that our test devices are not affected. Although the lamps around us go out, the 3D printer continues to run and the PC continues to run unimpressed. Terrific!

The extra function even helps the Power Roam 1200 to get the best rating.

Prices & Variants



The Ugreen Power Roam in the tested version with 1024 Wh will be Prime Day for 666 Euro sold at Mediamarkt. Compared to 999 euros at the time of testing, this is a significant drop in price. In terms of price, it is still significantly higher than the Bluetti EB 240 (test report) that we also tested, but it is technically easy to put into your pocket. The built-in LiFePO4 batteries, the fast charging and the performance are vastly superior to the equipment of the EB 240. In other respects, too, Ugreen places the Power Roam 1200 cleverly and in any case it is a very good choice with an excellent price-performance ratio. A carrying case with space for accessories is available for 60 euros to protect the power station.

If you don’t need quite as much capacity, you can only bet for the moment 499 Euro to the smaller Power Roam 600 model, which still has a decent amount of power at just under 600 watts. Here you can save! This model can also be bought bundled with a Ugreen 100 watt solar panel, which then costs 799 euros. Without a power station, Ugreen charges around 240 euros for the 100-watt panel, while on Prime Day it only costs 144 euros. The 200-watt panel that we received from Ugreen for the test is 297 euros.

Conclusion



With the Ugreen Power Roam 1200, another high-quality power station has come onto the market for less than 1000 euros, which we can recommend at any time. Instead of 999 euros you get the power station at Mediamarkt for 666 Euro. The performance of up to 2200 watts offered here is impressive and 1024 Wh should be sufficient in many scenarios. Due to the short charging time, the power station is quickly ready for the next use.

The high-quality workmanship and the LiFePO4 batteries speak for longevity, whereby Ugreen advertises with almost 3000 charging cycles – very strong. The potpourri of connections should also leave little to be desired. The low volume is also remarkable.

We had a similarly quiet experience with our price-performance tip Fossibot F2400 (test report), which offers even more performance and capacity for 929 euros. The toughest competitor of the Power Roam 1200 is the Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report), which in our opinion is the best power station under 1000 euros. Another alternative can be the recently tested Alpha Ess Blackbee 1000 (test report), which offers a similar performance with 1000 W power and 1024 Wh capacity, but does not use LiFePO4 batteries. But if you can get hold of it for less than 850 euros, we also consider this power station to be a good deal.

