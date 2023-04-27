Home » A summary of the fifth song list of the fifth season of the endless sound of Baodao season-Fujian.com
The Unceasing Sound of Treasure Island season has entered the fifth round of performances. Do you know the specific information about the five selected songs? The following will bring you the specific content of the Unceasing Sound of the Five Gongs. Interested players must not Miss it!

What songs does Wu Gong have?

List of five public selections:

Huang Qishan & Hua Chenyu: Return to Zero

Karen Mok & Heat: Maybe (Original Singer: Sandy Lam)

Zhang Jie: March

Na Ying: Lost (original singer: Zhang Huimei)

Angela Chang: Little Love Song

Zhang Jie & Karen Mok: Incomparable Beauty (Original Singer: Soda Green)

Zhang Xinzhe: People (Original Singer: Xu Jiaying)

Na Ying & Wei Ruxuan: Origin (Original singer: Cai Jianya & Stefanie Sun)

Hua Chenyu & Zhang Zhenyue & Wei Ruxuan: Still (Original Singer: Flower Band)

Zhang Zhenyue: Busy and Blind (Original Singer: Li Zongsheng)

Zhang Xinzhe Team Chorus: Dao Xiang (Original Singer: Jay Chou)

The above is the whole content of the song about Wu Gong’s song.

