"A Thousand Bones of Flowers": Oriental Fantasy Movie Set to Release on January 20th

“A Thousand Bones of Flowers”: Oriental Fantasy Movie Set to Release on January 20th

“Phenomenon-level hit IP “A Thousand Bones of Flowers” Releases New Trailer for “Stay with You Forever”

The highly anticipated oriental fantasy movie “A Thousand Bones of Flowers” has released an exciting new trailer for its upcoming release on January 20th. Starring Chen Duling, Li Chengbin, and Mao Zijun, and featuring a star-studded cast, the film promises to captivate audiences with its unique love story and captivating visuals.

Adapted from Guo Guo’s work “Flower Thousand Bones,” the film tells the story of ancient times when immortals worked to annihilate the demon god and sealed its power in three artifacts. As the seals of the artifacts loosen, the power of demons and gods gathers, posing a threat to the six realms. The protagonist, Hua Qiangu, possesses the true form of the demon god and faces a series of challenges as she tries to change her destiny through cultivation.

The latest trailer released today gives a glimpse of the intertwined fates of Hua Qiangu and her mentor, Bai Zihua, as they navigate the complexities of good versus evil and love versus hate. The film promises to take the audience on a journey of growth, transformation, and release as it explores the emotions and struggles of the characters.

The movie was shot in Guangxi, integrating the beautiful natural scenery of the region and world-class cultural heritage, such as the Huashan Rock Paintings and the national intangible cultural heritage Nuo opera, into the plot. This not only enhances the visual appeal of the film but also serves to promote Chinese civilization in a subtle way.

Produced by Tang Lijun and directed by Zhang Chaoli, “A Thousand Bones of Flowers” is set to be a must-see romantic fantasy love story. With its captivating storyline and visually stunning cinematography, the film promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of this phenomenon-level hit, ready to once again immerse themselves in the world of “A Thousand Bones of Flowers.”

