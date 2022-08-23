Home Entertainment A variety of reasons for the suspension of those Japanese cartoonists – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

A variety of reasons for the suspension of those Japanese cartoonists – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM

by admin
A variety of reasons for the suspension of those Japanese cartoonists – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM

Although it is known as the most diligent country, many famous cartoonists have time to stop the download (lazy), excluding some individual “stubborn diseases”, other cartoonists will generally explain their reasons for stopping the download, let’s understand together Here are some hilarious and bizarre reasons to stop the download.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

• “Golden God”.

Noda Satoru once announced the suspension of the 12th issue of the magazine in 2020, on the grounds that “because of having a child”, which shocked countless readers, and once sparked rumors that Noda Satoru was a female cartoonist, Noda had to quickly clarify that he is a male, in the end Who gave birth to the child remains a mystery to this day.

• “Flaming Fire Brigade”.

Atsushi Okubo announced the suspension in the 34th issue of the magazine in 2018. The reason is that “it seems interesting to stop the download, and the next issue will be stopped.” Is it because of envy of a certain mahjong boss?

• The Magic Flute MAGI.

In 2013, it was announced to stop the download, on the grounds that “Alibaba (the character of the work) is very sad now, I want to stop the download”, which seems to be too deep into the play.

• 《Bakidou》.

Itagaki Keisuke announced the suspension in 2014, on the grounds that “I was injured, and I couldn’t clench my fist because of my fracture. Let me rest.”

• “Code black: Lelouch playing fast”.

See also  The movie "Yizhi 200 pounds" officially ends Liang Jingkang Hazhen ignites the history of youth growth_TOM News

The reason for the suspension of the author star トマジロウ is simply irrefutable, “because the diarrhea was caused by drinking raw water at the shrine”, the reader said that this is the most simple and practical reason.

You may also like

[Korean Entertainment Highlights]”Asda breaking latest news” starring in...

Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi CP fans went...

Vans Reunites with Wacko Maria for Collaborative Collection

(E) Motion for Life, Michelin’s sense of travel

With benevolence and the love of all things,...

In Normandy with the Mercedes E 300. Almost...

Global Connection | British Director Curwens: Telling the...

Two Porsches on top of each other? There...

The cinema film “Hometown Alcohol” was successfully completed...

Dwarf and hairy, or how to defend yourself...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy