A young man died after a rollover on Route 40, near Buta Ranquil

A young man died this Sunday of Father’s Day, in a fatal accident that took place on Route 40, near Buta Ranquil.

Deputy Commissioner Edgar Gerardo Sepúlveda, in charge of the Buta Ranquil 32 police station, reported that the accident occurred around 11. BLACK RIVER Journal that two men were traveling in a Chevrolet S10 pickup, and that the vehicle He lost control, collided with the guardrail and tumbled several times.

Transit and Criminalistics personnel carried out accidentological tests at the scene. It was about 15 kilometers from Buta Ranquil, in the direction of Chos Malal, in a sector of curves known as “El Tungal”.

After the rollover, one person was killed and another was injured. Sepúlveda pointed out that the victim was accompanying her and that she could not yet be identified. About the driver he indicated that she is a person of about 20 years, native of Buta Ranquil and who is out of danger.

The deputy commissioner stated that there would be no other vehicle involved in the accident. In the next few hours, the autopsy of the victim’s body will be carried out.





