[The Epoch Times, March 26, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Shi Ping) When Domenic Savini, an accountant for the federal government, first opened the article “Why Human Beings Exist” by Mr. Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Dafa, published on The Epoch Times , he doesn’t know what he’s about to see. But he was immediately intrigued, because he realized that “there is a supreme being with a supreme purpose, who is calling on all good-hearted people – whatever your beliefs – to pursue virtue, and in this virtue Treat each other with kindness and compassion. That goes deep in my heart and resonates with me.”

Domenic Savini said that what the author Master Li said is “dialogue with God”, which is “beyond the secular reality and experience we know”; it is “applicable to all people and most religions”, “Wonderful”, “hopeful” message.

Universal message for all gives hope

Savini is a CPA and a university professor. After reading Master Li’s article, he wrote a feedback letter to this newspaper.

“Master Lee’s message is a universal message, applicable to all people, even most religions, if not all religions,” he wrote, “Master Lee captures the true essence of our existence and creation; That is that we are only temporary on earth and must complete our redemption before we can return to our home in heaven.”

Savini found that people in the world, even secular people who don’t follow the mainstream religions, believe in karma. Therefore, he said, Master Li’s articles are not only applicable to people with religious beliefs, but also to people without beliefs.

“Now you see in society, people are looking for spiritual beliefs,” he said. “We see a desire in human beings to transcend themselves. So this is definitely something that secular people should read, no doubt. “

Savini sees hope from Master Li’s article.

“I do see a message of hope because it’s a real message, it’s an honest message, it’s a message that any moral person would be motivated to do the right thing. To me, that’s exactly What is lacking in our political discussions today is the same message that is lacking even in our schools and, sadly, even in our churches.”

Said Savini, “Master Lee’s message reminds us that it is not too late for even the most fallen souls to recognize their divinity and return to it before it is too late. His message resonated with me , because it is so universal, transcends divisions, and bridges differences.”

Savini said that for him, Master Li’s call to persuade people to pursue virtue and teach people to be good deeply resonated and moved him as a Christian.

“It’s well described in the article that man can[reach heaven]through the pursuit of virtue, through the pursuit of true goodness,” he said, quoting from the Bible, “We are taught to love one another, we are to Caring for each other; we must take care of the poor, help feed the poor, help clothe the naked. These are things we must do, we are human beings. Each of us is created in the image of God. This is also What resonated with me in the article.”

“There’s a part of divinity in us that we need to get back to, and that’s so beautiful to me.”

Savini continued, “This is the message of hope that we must share with each other. Even a lowly person who feels like he’s just an outcast, we need to remind them that you were made in God’s image for Created so that you will one day return to God – what a beautiful message.”

Thanks to Falun Gong for its perseverance

Savini is an Epoch Times subscriber and has seen Shen Yun performances. He knows that Falun Gong practitioners in China have been brutally persecuted by the Communist Party.

“I grieve for them, I cry for them, they are being persecuted because of their faith in God, they are being treated so harshly, so cruelly. And there are very few people in the world who acknowledge this persecution or try to stop it. Instead, we continue to Treating the Chinese government as an equal partner, we shouldn’t be doing that. It’s really sad.”

Savini said that he would like to thank Falun Gong practitioners, whose loyalty to the faith has brought hope to the world.

“I would like to thank The Epoch Times, an excellent media; I would like to thank Falun Gong for their faith; I would like to thank them for their tenacity and their tolerance of pain; I would like to thank them for the hope they brought.”

He said, “Because they will help reignite a worldwide revival that will bring people back to God and God as their voices continue to be heard around the world; I encourage all of you to win this good fight, Because we’re winning.”

