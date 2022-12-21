Home Entertainment Actor Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settled for $1 million in compensation | Hollywood Movies | Johnny . Depp | Amber .Herd
Beijing time:2022-12-21 11:18

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 21, 2022]Hollywood movie star Johnny . Depp and Amber. After her divorce, Hurd has been the subject of much controversy this year over a defamation lawsuit. On Monday (19th), six months after the lawsuit ended, the two finally reached a settlement with $1 million in damages. Come see the report.

Hollywood superstar Johnny. Depp and ex-wife Amber. Hurd’s defamation lawsuit was settled on Monday (19th). Depp’s lawyer said Heard’s insurance company will pay Depp $1 million in damages, and Depp has pledged to donate the money to charity.

The pair sued each other for defamation in April, saying they both believed they had been abused during their marriage of more than two years.

After six weeks of live online trial, the trial results were announced in June this year. The judge ruled in Depp’s favor, awarding Hurd $10.35 million in damages and Depp paying Hart $2 million in compensatory damages. But Hurd continued to appeal because he was dissatisfied with the verdict.

On Monday (19th), Hurd posted on Instagram that he had “thought it through” and that the settlement was “very difficult” and insisted that it was “not a concession.”

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Zhang Boyuan comprehensive report

