The World Cup champion Argentina team took a special plane to go home and parade in the Argentine capital to celebrate

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-21 10:51

Xinhua News Agency, Buenos Aires, December 20th (Reporters Wang Zhongyi, Dynasty) At about 2 o’clock in the morning on the 20th, Qatar’s World Cup champion Argentina arrived at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, the capital of Afghanistan, by special plane.

This is the third time for the Argentine team to win the World Cup, and the airport welcomed the Argentine team home with a salute. The live band celebrated, and many fans gathered here to greet them. Messi was the first to get off the plane holding the Hercules Cup, followed by Argentine coach Scaloni and other players.

Earlier, the Argentine government declared the 20th a national holiday. At noon that day, accompanied by shouts, dances and compliments, the Argentine team boarded an open-top bus and set off from the national team’s base about 37 kilometers away from the center of Buenos Aires to start the victory parade.

Around the landmark obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires, tens of thousands of Argentine fans wearing blue and white striped shirts and national flags gathered, some of them had been waiting here for more than 24 hours. Although it was still some time before the event started, they were already wildly cheering Messi and his team-mates.

The parade took about 5 hours in total. The team originally planned to take an open-top bus from the station to the Obelisk area in the city center to celebrate with the fans and then return to the station. However, because the number of fans along the way exceeded expectations, it was difficult for the convoy to reach the city center normally. For safety reasons, the Argentine Football Association decided to end the parade early. At around 4:00 p.m., the convoy changed its driving direction, and the team members took a helicopter tour instead. The helicopter carrying the team circled several times over the city center and returned to the team’s resident.

At about 4:20 p.m., the helicopter arrived at the station, and the parade officially ended. At this time, the fans in Buenos Aires are still wildly celebrating this “epic” victory.