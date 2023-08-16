Actor Darren Kent, Known for Game of Thrones Role, Dies at 36 After Battle with Health Issues

Darren Kent, the actor known for his roles in Game of Thrones and EastEnders, has passed away at the age of 36. The news of his death was confirmed by his agency, Carey Dodd Associates, who represented him on social media.

Kent had been battling osteoporosis, arthritis, and a rare skin disorder for several years, although the official cause of his death has not been confirmed. His agency released a statement expressing their deep sadness and offering condolences to his family.

Born on March 30, 1987, Kent began his acting career in 2008 with his role in the horror film Mirrors. He gained recognition for his portrayal of Danny, a character with a rare skin disease, in the film Sunny Boy in 2012. This role helped boost his career significantly.

However, it was his appearance in the hit series Game of Thrones in 2014 that brought Kent into the spotlight. In an episode titled “El Niño,” he delivered a powerful performance as a character showing Daenerys Targaryen the charred corpse of her daughter, leading to significant plot developments.

Kent also explored directing and achieved success with his short film You Know Me, which earned him accolades and served as a profound reflection on life. He expressed the hope that the film would make people realize what truly matters, emphasizing the importance of family.

The actor’s last project, the film Alleviate, is yet to be released. Kent had expressed excitement about its upcoming premiere, highlighting his pride in his work on the film. Director Daniel Keeble sent a heartfelt letter to Kent, praising his extraordinary performance and expressing gratitude for his dedication and emotional portrayal.

Darren Kent’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry, and his talent and contributions will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

