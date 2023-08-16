Real Estelí Makes History as First Team to Qualify for Quarterfinals in 2023 Copa Centroamericana

Real Estelí Makes History as First Team to Qualify for Quarterfinals in Copa Centroamericana

August 16, 2023

Real Estelí from Nicaragua continues to make history in the 2023 Copa Centroamericana, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition. The Tren del Norte displayed their dominance once again, defeating FAS of El Salvador 2-0 in a match played in Salvadoran territory.

The star of the game was attacker Juan Barrera, who scored two goals to secure a remarkable triumph for the Nicaraguan club. The turning point came when Ibsen Castro fouled Bonilla, resulting in a penalty that was converted by Barrera at the 19th-minute mark. Barrera continued to shine and found the back of the net again at the 74th minute, sealing the victory for Real Estelí.

With this win, Real Estelí achieved a perfect campaign, accumulating nine points and solidifying their spot in the quarterfinals of the Central American Cup for Group B. Joining them in the group is Olimpia, the two-time champion of Honduras.

Real Estelí currently leads the group standings, followed by Xelajú with three points, CAI Independiente de Panamá and Olimpia with one point each, while FAS remains at the bottom with zero points.

In the upcoming matches, Xelajú will host CAI Independiente, while Olimpia will have a rest. Pedro Troglio’s team will then visit FAS next week before finishing the group stage at home against Xelajú.

Olimpia’s scenarios for progression in the competition are as follows:

– If Xelajú wins, Olimpia must defeat FAS to remain alive in the tournament. This is because Xela would have 6 points and Olimpia with four. The Guatemalan team will have a rest on day four.

– If Xelajú draws against Independiente, Olimpia can match Xela’s points by defeating FAS on matchday four. The outcome of CAI’s match against Real Estelí will also determine whether Olimpia finishes second or third.

– If CAI wins, Olimpia must win against FAS and hope for Real Estelí to be defeated or at least draw against Independiente on matchday four. A victory for the Panamanians against Real Estelí would practically eliminate Olimpia from the competition, as they can only aspire to obtain seven points and CAI would still have a match against FAS.

Remaining Matches:

Day 3:

– Real Estelí 2-0 FAS

– Independiente vs Xelajú

– Olimpia rests

Day 4:

– FAS vs Olimpia

– Independiente vs Real Estelí

– Xelajú rests

Day 5:

– Olimpia vs Xelaju

– FAS vs Independent

– Real Esteli rests

The Positions Table:

– Real Estelí – 9 points

– Xelajú – 3 points

– CAI Independiente – 1 point

– Olimpia – 1 point

– FAS – 0 points

Real Estelí’s remarkable performance in the Copa Centroamericana has secured their place in the quarterfinals, making them a team to watch in the remainder of the tournament.

