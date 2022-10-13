The action-adventure film “The Raiders in Tibet”, with actor Qin Lan as the producer and art director, was launched on October 13, and it was first broadcast on Tencent Video and iQiyi, and a thrilling and exciting adventure in the strange realm kicked off. . The film, starring Wei Qianxiang and Qu Jingjing, is produced by Beijing Woxing Film Co., Ltd. and Beijing Lajin Film Co., Ltd. Qin Lan also revealed that this film is the ingenuity of the entire production team, overcoming many difficulties at extreme altitudes , complete the live shooting, I believe that the new film will not live up to the audience’s expectations.





Qin LanWell-known to the public, mostly for her actor status, she is “Blame you too beautiful“Mo Xiangwan, a professional agent who is resolute and resolute, is the gentle and intellectual white-collar Shen Ruoxin in “Life of the Rational School”, Yi Zhongling, the dignified and abiding lady in “Heirloom”, and sober and powerful in “All About Doctor Tang” Tang Jiayu, Director of Cardiac Surgery… However, apart from being an actor, Qin Lan is also constantly trying new possibilities and seeking self-breakthroughs in different identities. It is not the first time that she has been the producer of “Tibetan Land Raiders”. She has participated in movies before. Produced in “The Legend of the Condor Heroes: Nine Yin and White Bone Claws”.









Not only can he use solid acting skills to do his job well under the spotlight, but he can also participate in creation with a new identity behind the screen.multi-dwelling developmentIt also proves that as long as you have the courage to step out of your comfort zone and make down-to-earth efforts, you can shine in different fields of development. It is reported that Qin Lan will also have many excellent works to be broadcast, such as “Ripple Heart”, “She Just Doesn’t Want to Lose”, “The Hidden Mother”, “The Brilliant Turn” and so on. I look forward to seeing more of her wonderful side in the future!

