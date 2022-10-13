Home Technology AMD Gaming Spree Buys Ryzen 5000 Processors and Gets Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection
Technology

suspect! The package that isn’t Ryzen 7000 is the previous generation of Ryzen 5000 desktop processors!

AMD’s “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” game package,

Starting today, Uncharted: A Thief Collection, including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost, is available with the purchase of select AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors at participating retailers Legacy and other games.

The “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” game gift package is valid until December 31, 2022, and the redemption period is until January 31, 2023. Please refer to this event page for the list of designated products and partners, and go to this page to redeem AMD serial number. Uncharted: A Rogue Saga will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19, when the game can be redeemed at the AMD Game Redemption Portal.

AMD “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” game package, please refer to the designated model of the event below:

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500

AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500

Buying a processor for a game is really good, but why not the new generation of Ryzen 7000! QQ

