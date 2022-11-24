Home Technology “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” broke the fastest sales record of a Switch game, and the global sales exceeded 10 million sets within three days of its release | 4Gamers
"Pokémon Vermilion/Purple" broke the fastest sales record of a Switch game, and the global sales exceeded 10 million sets within three days of its release

"Pokémon Vermilion/Purple" broke the fastest sales record of a Switch game, and the global sales exceeded 10 million sets within three days of its release

The latest work of the “Pokémon” series, “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple”, which went on sale last weekend, achieved amazing results. Nintendo issued a company press release, and “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” broke through 10 million worldwide within three days of its release. Set sales, breaking a new record for the fastest sales of any Nintendo Switch game.

Among the 10 million sets, 4.05 million sets came from Japan, which also broke the three-day sales record of 3.45 million sets in Japan in 3 days when “Spratun 3” was released in September.

This time “Pokémon Crimson/Purple” brings the ninth generation of Pokémon and the brand new “Padiya area”. It adopts an open world gameplay. Players can choose the order of the strategy among the three main lines, and Four-person cooperative battles with friends can be carried out to fight too crystalized Pokémon and so on.

“Pokémon Vermillion/Purple” has been exclusively released on Nintendo Switch. Regarding how you feel about playing “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” this time, you can refer to our play impressions.

