week preview kw 36 – wienkonzert.com

september gigs are always good gigs!

this week there is a lot to see and hear, for example “lauren spencer smithim flex, a singer who made it with a viral tik tok hit. not yet a viral tik tok hit but maybe has potential for it “lorenz ambeek“, which you can examine on thursday at the mq hofmusik in the museum quarter. if you like piano music with beautiful lyrics, please find yourself on thursday at “martin small“ at the chelsea one!

this week is mainly dedicated to the “waves vienna festivals“ – more precise music recommendations will follow (in a spotlight report), but that much is said, don’t miss it “oscar lang“ (a mixture of lewis capaldi and elton john)!

you can find more tips below, have a lot of fun with this concert week!

hard facts:
04.09.2023 / one rumor u.a. / loop (fb-event)
05.09.2023 / h.e.a.t., eclipse / szene (fb-event)
05.09.2023 / escuela grind / viper room (fb-event)
05.09.2023 / nahko / b72 (fb-event)
05.09.2023 / vomitatrix u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
05.09.2023 / panik deluxe / kramladen (fb-event)
05.09.2023 / ankathie koi / theater am spittelberg (eventinfo)
06.09.2023 / arms and sleepers u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
06.09.2023 / lauren spencer smith / flex (fb-event)
06.09.2023 / aborted tortoise u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)
06.09.2023 / tom schick u.a. / b72 (eventinfo)
06.09.2023 / the clashinistas / chelsea (eventinfo)
06.09.2023 / wild rascals / loop (eventinfo)
06.09.2023 / red dons u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
07.09.2023 / roy bianco / arena open air (fb-event)
07.09.2023 / beyazz / flex (fb-event)
07.09.2023 / mq court music: lorenz ambeek / museumsquartier (event info)
07.09.2023 / martin klein / chelsea (fb-event)
07.09.-09.09.2023 / waves vienna festival / metropol and various belt local (fb event)
07.09.-17.09.2023 / unsafe+sounds festival / arena und andere locations (fb-event)
08.09.-09.09.2023 / reindorfgassenfest / reindorfgasse (fb-event)
08.09.2023 / rokko weissensee ua / das werk (fb event)
08.09.2023 / julian le play / arena open air (fb-event)
08.09.2023 / martin philadelphy / radiocafe (eventinfo)
09.09.2023 / 4outta5 / loop (eventinfo)
09.09.2023 / infinity knives u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
09.09.2023 / oceanfromtheblue / flex (fb-event)
10.09.2023 / kamrad / b72 (fb-event)
10.09.2023 / gab de la vega and the open cages / venster99 (fb-event)

