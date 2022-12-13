[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 13, 2022]The award-winning film “Actor’s Dream” is currently on a global tour, and its second stop in Asia is in Taiwan. At the premiere in Taipei on the 11th, many leading actors appeared and shared with the scene More than 300 spectators met. Actor of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “Hello, audience friends in Taipei.”

“Actor’s Dream”, which won 15 international film festival awards and nominations, came to Taiwan for the second stop of its Asian tour, and the first premiere was held in Taipei on the 11th. More than ten people from the production team came to Taiwan for promotion. With the high popularity of the heroine, more than 300 limited edition movie tickets were sold out.

Audience: “Very moved, still moved.”

Audience: “Show the goodness of these human natures.”

Chen Shuitian, chairman of the biotechnology company: “The power of kindness is really very touching. He said what to bring next time, and the first thing I thought in my mind was that I should bring a handkerchief next time. More people can Share, if you can watch this movie, I believe the power of good will be very powerful.”

Movie “Actor’s Dream” clip: “No matter what happens in the future, I will always be with you.”

The movie “Actor’s Dream” takes the Chinese film and television industry as the theme and tells the story of actress Lin Meiyue pursuing her dream of being an actor amid conflicts between interests and art. A car accident pushed her to the bottom of her life, and thus she got a magical book, which allowed her to go from the bottom to the light and start a new life.

The theme song of the movie “Actor’s Dream” returns: “The eternal opportunity has arrived.”

The actors’ natural and unpretentious performances restore the authenticity of life and let the audience feel the power of good.

Feng Xiaoya (played as Lin Meiyue), the heroine of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “I also suffered from serious liver disease when I was very young, so it is the same with Lin Meiyue. I have experienced a lot of hardships in my life, so During this process, I was also very lucky that, like Lin Meiyue, I read the book Zhuan Falun. It is to treat the world with good tolerance and to pass on better and correct things. When I pass it on to everyone, I will be myself I am also very happy.”

Zheng Xuefei (played as Guo Xinyu), the heroine of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “In real life, in fact, each of us has a dream, but in this life, it is not all smooth sailing, and there will be setbacks and ups and downs. And unsatisfactory. I also hope that this film can give those friends who have been injured or encountered setbacks in the pursuit of their dreams, through this film, it can give them strength and let them not give up on the way forward.”

In recent years, the CCP has expanded its monitoring of China‘s entertainment-related industries, and chaos in the entertainment industry has emerged endlessly. “Actor’s Dream” truly presents the current situation of China‘s film and television industry. The director also conveys a message of spiritual enlightenment to the audience through the film.

Current affairs commentator Sang Pu: “The Chinese entertainment industry is the result of the CCP controlling many things, and there are many gangs who pull relationships and talk about gangs. The real thing is how strong your beliefs are, and how do you respond when you face setbacks? , I think this is the point.”

Hui Yue, producer of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “I will point out a bright path for everyone through the film. If you are really in such an environment, if you are in it, will you, like the heroine, go to Find a way to try to find a way to escape from life.”

Actress Wang Ruiya of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “You may feel a little depressed and feel a little lost in life. Then you come to see Actor’s Dream at this time, it may give your soul a boost, and it may answer many questions in your life. “

The premiere was well-received. After the meeting, the audience took a close-up photo with the actors. In addition to bringing back a lot of emotion, there is also a new awakening to life.

Reported by Hu Zonghan, Chen Huimo, Zeng Xinmin, Li Jingjing, Taiwan Taipei, NTDTV

