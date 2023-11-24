Actress Alexandra Fuentes Rivera Shares Emotional Message on 16th Wedding Anniversary

Puerto Rican Actress Alexandra Fuentes Dedicates Emotional Message to Husband on 16th Wedding Anniversary

Television presenter and Puerto Rican actress Alexandra Fuentes Rivera took to social media on Friday to share an emotional message with her husband, former gubernatorial candidate for the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), David Bernier Rivera, in celebration of their sixteenth wedding anniversary.

Expressing love and gratitude towards her partner, Fuentes Rivera posted, “Happy wedding anniversary, my colorao’! How much I have enjoyed, learned and grown by your side during these 16 years! Cheers and keep dancing. I love you David.”

Accompanying the heartwarming message were two photographs of the couple radiating happiness and connection, capturing their loving bond over the years.

In a reciprocal gesture, David also shared his appreciation for Alexandra on social media, expressing how he has grown and learned with his wife through their sixteen years of marriage.

Fuentes Rivera and Bernier Rivera, who tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2007 and later in a Catholic Church five years ago, are the proud parents of two teenagers, Adrián and Miranda.

Aside from her personal life, Fuentes Rivera hosts the program “Elijo Estar Contigo,” the first space on local television dedicated to older adults seeking companionship. Meanwhile, Bernier Rivera continues his dental practice.

The couple has been in the spotlight for various reasons, including their unique costumes for Halloween last October, where they dressed as each other for a festive neighborhood party.

In a video shared on Instagram, Fuentes Rivera explained, “The plan was, or is, to dress like your partner, so I’m dressed like David, with my red glasses, and the dentist’s look.” Bernier also dressed as the actress, imitating her clothing from a marathon.

The couple’s heartwarming posts and fun-filled celebrations offer a peek into their loving and light-hearted relationship, capturing the essence of their enduring bond that has spanned over a decade and a half.

Share this: Facebook

X

