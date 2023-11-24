Home » Mexican Adrián González interviewed by San Diego Padres
Mexican Adrián González interviewed by San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are already making moves to turn around their fortunes after a disappointing year in the 2023 MLB season. Despite having the third most expensive payroll in Major League Baseball, they failed to make it to the postseason.

The team finished the year with a barely positive winning percentage and third place in the West division of the National League. As a result, there were major changes in the coaching staff, including the dismissal of Bob Melvin.

In their search for new management, the Padres interviewed former player Adrian Gonzalez, who spent five seasons with the team and participated in four All-Star Games. This move signals a different approach for the Padres, who are looking for a fresh perspective.

The team has also made a significant hiring in Mike Shildt as their new manager, as they look to make the necessary adjustments for the upcoming MLB 2024 season. With the offseason in full swing, the Padres are determined to put their past struggles behind them and focus on a successful future.

