Following the gold, silver and red “God of Fortune” [email protected], ACU has partnered with Singaporean artist Jahan Loh and Japanese toy company Medicom Toy for the fourth time to launch a new green version of “God of Fortune” [email protected], continuing to embody the iconic character of Loh. The signature camouflage print is integrated with [email protected], supplemented by elements such as auspicious clouds. The front is printed with the traditional Chinese idiom “to bring wealth and wealth”, which means prosperity, and the back is printed with a “two two” pattern. In addition, a luminous effect is added. Among them, it is like a glowing emerald at night. What is different from the past three generations is that this print is specially presented with green as the background color and transparent PVC, which echoes the main body of this green luminous “God of Wealth” [email protected], and then uses traditional Chinese Lu characters as the theme, supplemented by Chinese Elements such as dragons and auspicious clouds imply “good luck”.

ACU x Jahan Loh x Medicom Toy green version “God of Fortune” [email protected] is still divided into 1000% (including prints) and 400% +100% two combinations for sale, the sale price is ¥8,888 and ¥1,688, while 1000% ( Including prints) is limited to 288 pieces in China. Interested readers may wish to go to the ACU WeChat applet at 21:00 on November 5 to draw lots, and the results will be announced on November 7.