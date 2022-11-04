Original title: Costa Rica World Cup final list: Navas leads the dark road again?

On November 4th, Beijing time, the Costa Rica team announced the final 26-man roster for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, led by Paris goalkeeper Navas and former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell.

Costa Rica was placed in the “Death” Group E in this World Cup. Their opponents in the same group include the two major European teams, Spain and Germany, as well as the Asian king Japan. The qualifying situation can be described as precarious.

However, in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Costa Rica was divided into the same group as England, Italy and Uruguay, the three traditional giants of world football, but they finally broke out of this group as the top of the group with 2 wins and 1 draw. Even as the head of the group.

In this tournament, Costa Rica’s group stage opponents will play against Spain at 0:00 on November 24; Japan at 18:00 on November 27; and Germany at 3:00 on December 2.

Costa Rica’s 26-man squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup:

goalkeeper

Navas (35/Paris Saint-Germain), Alvarado (33/Herediano), Sequila (23/Lugo Athletic)

defender

Calvio (30/Konya Sports), Paulo Vargas (27/Millionaire), Woston (34/Saprilon), Duarte (33/Alveda) ), Chacon (21/Colorado Rapids), Fleur (28/Herediano), Carlos Martinez (23/San Carlos), Oviedo (32/Real Salt Lake) City), Matarita (28/FC Cincinnati)

midfield

Justin Salas (26/Saprisa), Yeltsin Tejeda (30/Herediano), Borges (34/Allahulense), Brian – Ruiz (37/Allahulense), Douglas Lopez (24/Herediano), Ron Wilson (20/Greek Autonomous), Aguilera (19) / Nottingham Forest), Anthony Hernandez (21 / Puntarenas), Gerson Torres (25 / Herediano), Bennett (18 / Sunderland) , Zamora (20 years old/Saprisa)

forward

Joel Campbell (30/Leon), Contras (22/Herediano), Venegas (33/Alajulense)

