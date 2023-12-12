Adam Wolke: This is how the Twitch streamer from the channel “SkylineTV Live” ticks! | Entertainment

As a Twitch partner, Adam Wolke travels to a variety of places!

His concept: In live streams he visits various sights around the world and gets to know new cultures and people.

The new Twitch extension of “Celebrity Big Brother” 2023 starts on December 12th at 12 p.m.! With moderator and colleague Knossi he goes into the container for 57 hours!

Characteristics

Date of birth and place: Schleswig-Holstein

Occupation: IRL streamer, Twitch streamer, presenter, producer

Instagram: @skylinetv_live

YouTube: @SkylineTV

Twitch-Kanal: @skylinetvlive

This is how Adam Wolke became known

Adam Wolke is THE expert for “In-Real-Life” (IRL) streaming. With IRL streaming, you don’t broadcast from your own four walls, but from on the go. This means that spectators can also be taken outside.

He was one of the first to stream live from the streets and originally called this format “Street Live Broadcast Transmission” (SLUT). However, the name was changed in 2014 due to sexist associations. From 2014 onwards, the format “SkylineTV – The Show” existed. In this cloud traveled to different cities.

Wolk is now known for his channel “Skyline TV LIVE”, which started with the “SkylineTV LIVE tour” in 2017.

Adam Wolke was also a participant in the live show “Netzprediger” on the online portal “Massentaste TV”. He made his first guest appearance in 2016. He initially worked as a sidekick/chat representative and later as a moderator for the show.

Among other things, Wolke launched the first 360° IRL stream and 4k IRL stream on YouTube and Twitch. He also gained his reputation as THE streaming expert by providing technical support to the well-known Twitch streamers Knossi and MontanaBlack with their IRL streams. He is now known for being able to stream from anywhere imaginable.

Next, he moves into the “Celebrity Big Brother” container with his streaming colleague Knossi and other participants. He is exposed to the streaming public there for almost three days.

“Skyline TV Live”: Adam Wolke’s Twitch channel

Wolke opened his travel comedy channel Skyline TV and filmed its first episode on December 11, 2014 in New York. The last episode was created in Bremen in 2017.

He is now known through his channel “Skyline TV Live”, which started with the “SkylineTV LIVE tour” consisting of seven episodes. The first episode was recorded on January 21, 2017 in Berlin. On March 23, the media landscape exploded: “SkylineTV LIVE” was founded.

In his streams, viewers select exotic travel destinations to which he then sets off, accompanied by an experienced travel guide. He uploads a new video every week.

Adam as producer

Adam Wolke became known, among other things, through his cooperation with well-known streamers. His LinkedIn bio says: “I stream live. For thousands of people on Twitch on my channel. For the biggest streamers on their channels.”

Read some of his stream collaborations here:

Gamescom streams from Montana Black7vsWild stream from Canada with Knossi, Fritz and CoStreams from roller coasters and rides on the Hamburg Cathedral for Trymacs, Chefstrobel, MonatanaBlack etc.

Cloud Private

Adam Wolke grew up in Schleswig-Holstein and currently lives in Frankfurt am Main. His date of birth is unknown. He has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Jana since 2013.

Also interesting: Adam Wolke avoids carbonated drinks and drinks almost no alcohol, caffeine or taurine.

