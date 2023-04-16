AEA Releases TRP3 Mic Preamp and RPQ3 Mic Preamp and Equalizer Hardware

AEA’s RPQ3 microphone preamp and equalizer adopts the latest third-generation circuit design, providing two channels of high output, high impedance and low noise gain functions, as well as a unique EQ architecture to optimize microphone performance.

The AEA RPQ3 Mic Preamp and EQ provides two channels of high output, high impedance and low noise gain for a rich and natural sound that brings out the full potential of the microphone. RPQ3 is specially designed for ribbon microphones, and its excellent performance can extract the unique warmth and rich tone of ribbon microphones.

The RPQ3 is a powerful mic preamp that offers unrivaled high gain and low noise. Passive ribbon mics and other low-level sources require high-output mic preamps, and without clean enough gain, low-level mic signals can sound too soft or too loud. This noise is especially noticeable when recording low-volume instruments (acoustic guitar, strings), recording over long distances, or using long cables. RPQ3 provides up to 85dB JFET output level, which can avoid excessive noise floor as much as possible. With the RPQ3, never again will a source be too quiet to record with a ribbon mic.

The RPQ3’s CurveShaper™ EQ is a powerful equalizer module that controls microphones at the beginning of the signal path. Updated low-frequency and high-frequency gain/cut controls address close-in recordings and provide high-frequency extension with slope control. The high-frequency filter gain can add presence and air to the sound, which is especially suitable for some recording sources such as ribbon microphones and stereo recordings that need additional high frequencies. Bass control can quickly solve the problem of low frequency accumulation.

The sound and timbre of microphones such as dynamic microphones and ribbon microphones are affected by the impedance of the microphone preamp. The higher the impedance, the better the sound. The RPQ3 has an input impedance of up to 68k ohms (with phantom power off). Mic preamps with impedances below 10k ohms will limit the low frequency, high frequency and transient response of passive microphones. The high impedance of RPQ3 can present the most realistic microphone characteristics, including rich low frequency, open high frequency and clear transient response.

RPQ3 preamp and equalizer features:

Provides two channels with JFET output gain up to 85dB

Provides high-frequency CurveShaper™ equalization and low-frequency proximity control

68k ohm high impedance circuit provides better overall transient response, frequency response and higher output sensitivity

Convenient routing of Post-Mix and Pre-EQ insert signals

Switchable phantom power and polarity reversal

Official website: https://aearibbonmics.com/products/rpq3/

AEA’s TRP3 microphone preamp uses the latest third-generation circuit design. This do-it-all, half-rack mic preamp offers two high-output, high-impedance, low-noise gain channels to deliver the full potential of the microphone in a rich, natural sound.

Specifically designed for ribbon mics, the TRP3 provides two high-output, high-impedance, low-noise gain channels that accentuate the uniquely warm, rich sound of ribbon mics. The third generation circuit is AEA’s cleanest and most musical design to date.

The TRP3 is a half-rack preamplifier that offers unrivaled high gain and low noise. Passive ribbon mics and other low-level sources require high-output mic preamps, and without clean enough gain, low-level mic signals can sound too soft or too loud. This noise is especially noticeable when recording low-volume instruments (acoustic guitar, strings), recording over long distances, or using long cables. TRP3 provides an output level up to 85dB, which can avoid excessive noise floor as much as possible. With the TRP3, there’s no need to record with a ribbon mic because a source is too quiet.

TRP3 is specially designed for ribbon microphones, but can also be used on condenser and dynamic microphones, the dual-channel TRP3 provides all the gain functions of RPQ3, and also provides all the classic functions of TRP and TRP2, and adds the latest circuit design, upgrade components, simpler control markers and a dual option high-pass filter to control proximity effect. The TRP3 faithfully reproduces the details of microphones and sources.

Designed with a lightweight aluminum body, the TRP3 is ideal for carrying to remote gigs, other recording studios, and touring. The TRP3 provides an external switching power supply with a grounded AC plug to isolate high-gain electronics from noise for worldwide use. Meanwhile, AEA provides rack mounts, which can be easily installed in standard racks. Using the TRP3 rack ears, a single TRP3 can be easily installed in a rack; using the TRP3 rack, two TRP3s can be installed side by side in the rack. These components are all securely mounted in a standard rack.

TRP3 preamp function:

Dual-Channel, High-Gain, Half-Rack Mic Preamplifier

Ultra-high 68KΩ input impedance (phantom power off)

Provides 7 to 85dB of gain

48V phantom power and polarity switch

HPF switchable -3dB at 115Hz or 230Hz

external power adapter

Optional rack ears (unit) or rack plate (two units) for mounting

Official website: https://aearibbonmics.com/products/trp3/#overview