Ukraine, Orthodox Easter does not stop the battle and the bombs

Not even Orthodox Easter stops the bombs and fighting in Ukraine. The toll of a bombing that took place during the night on the center of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, in particular near the Transfiguration Cathedral, is one dead and some wounded while the Orthodox Easter Vigil was in progress. This was reported by Tass, citing the administration of the Voroshilovsky district of the town governed by pro-Russian forces.

And S-300 missiles launched by the Russian army during the night destroyed the Ukrainian Orthodox church of St. Michael the Archangel in Kushuhum, in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by a correspondent of Ukrinform. “During the night a Russian missile hit the church of St. Michael the Archangel of 1906. At that time there was no function and no blessing of Easter food in the church, usually very crowded on Easter night “, said the head of the community, Yurii Karapetian. “There was an order not to hold night services because of the threat of the missile attack,” said the priest Volodymyr.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill Easter gifts were exchanged today during the Orthodox Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The Tax reports it. As in previous years, the president and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church exchanged Easter egg decorations. Yesterday evening Putin attended the Easter service in the Cathedral.

“Today we celebrate Easter with unshakable faith in our victory,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram instead Volodymyr Zelensky “We have already come a long way. Perhaps the most difficult peaks await us. We will overcome them. And together we will meet the dawn, when the sun will rise over our whole country. The blue and yellow flag will certainly be raised throughout our gifted land from God, in all territories temporarily occupied by devils. The sun will shine in the south, the sun will shine in the east, and the sun will shine in the Crimea. The sun is yellow and hot in a peaceful blue sky, and it is the light of justice” , he added.

“I am also thinking of our brothers and sisters who are celebrating Easter today in Russia and Ukraine. May the Lord stay close to them and help them to work for peace”. He said it Pope Francis al Queen of Heaven

“Unprecedented bloody fighting is going on in Bakhmut”, the spokesman of the military command of Eastern Ukraine Sergy Cherevatyi told the 1+1 TV channel. “Unprecedented bloody battles are taking place in the heart of the urban area of ​​the city. Our soldiers are doing everything in fierce battles to reduce the enemy’s fighting capability and bring down his morale. Every day, in every corner of the city, they are succeeding,” he said.

But a private militia source he told RIA Novosti that Wagner group paramilitaries are fighting to take control of the main Bakhmut railway junction in the western part of the city. “The Ukrainians have moved towards the railway. They are retreating. They are running and we are catching up with them. The city is almost under our control,” he said. According to the source of the Russian state news agency, the Kremlin army has already occupied the center of Bakhmut.

Two teenagers were killed in a Russian night-time bombing of Snigirevsky in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, Rbc-Ukraine reported, citing regional military chief Vitaly Kim. The two dead boys were 18 years old. Kim added that ten explosions were counted: two schools, a hospital and some condominiums were damaged. Snigirevsky was released on November 10, 2022.

Tass reports that 20 rockets were fired on the center of Donetsk during the night. The shelling occurred at 3:25 am Moscow time on Sunday from positions near the Ocheretyne settlement.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic Denis Pushilin, reports RIA Novosti, reported in particular that “on Easter morning, when the parishioners were following the church service, the enemy attacked the center of Donetsk, in the area of ​​the Cathedral of the Holy Transfiguration. At the moment we know of one dead and six injured,” Pushilin said, adding that a kindergarten caught fire due to a grenade hit. The market, nearby shops and a pharmacy were also damaged.

Russian forces shelled Zaporizhia Oblast. This was announced by the governor of the region, Yurii Malashko. A church in the Komyshuvakha settlement of Zaporizhzhia was damaged, as were adjacent buildings. Also a wooded area was affected.

