The Federal Ministry of Health supports the work on solutions at global level and is particularly committed to achieving the health-related sustainability goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda. We strengthen the work of the WHO, for example, through the health-related commitment within the framework of the G7 and G20 processes and through cooperation with other important actors in the global health system.

With World Health Day, the WHO commemorates its founding on April 7, 1948 every year and takes up key health policy issues on this occasion. This year’s campaign page can be found here.

