Home Business Credit Suisse earthquake: That means it for construction loans, checking accounts, overnight money
Business

Credit Suisse earthquake: That means it for construction loans, checking accounts, overnight money

by admin
Credit Suisse earthquake: That means it for construction loans, checking accounts, overnight money

Et is the biggest bank tremor since the spectacular bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008. The forced takeover of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its competitor UBS shook the financial markets at the beginning of the week — and prompted regulators, monetary authorities and politicians to calm down admonish.

As recently as Sunday evening, the most important central banks in the western world promised the markets liquidity in a concerted action. But what does the end of Credit Suisse mean for savers, investors and consumers? WELT answers the most important questions.

See also  Algeria: push towards the export of pharmaceutical products

You may also like

Gas, Urso reassures: “Italy independent from Moscow by...

Crisis in the fashion industry: “The situation is...

Lamborghini, Winkelmann: “Turnover over 2 billion. 2022 is...

Taxes – Tax revenue fell significantly in February

Minister Giorgetti on Credit Suisse: “Insignificant effects on...

Land Rover Defender: a Lego model for 75...

Bankruptcies and cancellations: “Fear is spreading” – construction...

Ferretti, green light from the board of directors...

Itare, agreement with the Ivory Coast to support...

VW: The abrupt departure of Bernd Osterloh is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy