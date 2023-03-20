Et is the biggest bank tremor since the spectacular bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008. The forced takeover of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its competitor UBS shook the financial markets at the beginning of the week — and prompted regulators, monetary authorities and politicians to calm down admonish.

As recently as Sunday evening, the most important central banks in the western world promised the markets liquidity in a concerted action. But what does the end of Credit Suisse mean for savers, investors and consumers? WELT answers the most important questions.