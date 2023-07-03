Aeons of Ashes – Determination – EP Review

Aeons of Ashes – Determination

Origin: Austria

Release: 01.07.2023

Label: Independent

Duration: 11:28

Genre: Melodic Death Metal

For their tenth anniversary, the melodic death metal band from Aeons of Ashes already announced to bring a new album to the people.

There is a warm-up Determination however, still a short and crisp EP, which is supposed to be the conclusion of their Wasteland trilogy. With three songs and a playing time of eleven and a half minutes, they have concentrated on the essentials. You can also look at the performance of the new singer July Fellner to be excited.

Short and painless

With only three numbers there isn’t much time for banter. The opener f4v5t starts off with all brute force, but doesn’t neglect the atmospheric melodic elements. The change between a crowbar and a fine blade works well here and the replacement at the microphone seems to have absolutely paid off so far.

Also Ring of st0nes drives with a similar intensity and makes the neck muscles vibrate, stops briefly to try acoustic spheres and then presses the gas pedal back to the stop.

The conclusion forms with Time Is a Lie a song that fits seamlessly into the ranks of the two predecessors. A short but all the more entertaining pleasure comes to an end and makes you want more.

Conclusion

Aeons of Ashes join one Determination definitely looking forward to the album that is supposed to come out in autumn. If you like melodeath with a lot of oomph, this is definitely the right place for you. For well-intentioned 8 / 10

Line Up

July Fellner – vocals

Team Sklenitzka – Gesang

Georg Knoll – guitar, vocals

Markus Chmelar – Bass

Clemens Nolz – drums

Christopher Holiday – guitar

Tracklist

01. f4v5t

02. Ring of st0nes

03. Time is a Lie

