After accusations come questions

Til Schweiger is currently accused of serious crimes. But for years the industry made good money with the movie star. Also thanks to millions in tax money.

He’s used to criticism. So much so that he developed his own strategy in the face of headwinds. Til Schweiger has been known in the industry for years for only showing his films to a select group beforehand – and not, as is usual, presenting them at a press screening. He also chose a strict line for interviews and wanted to be able to determine the final version of the conversation.

But this time something is different. It’s not a Schweiger-typical whirl like his photo with “Querdenker” author Boris Reitschuster or one of his controversial statements. “Der Spiegel” started a wave with research into Schweiger’s alleged misconduct, violent incidents, alcohol consumption and harassment. Colleagues like Nora Tschirner spoke up, supported the reporting, spoke of an “open secret” that such “conditions prevail”.

However, it is unclear how long the conditions described in the reports as a “climate of fear” have prevailed in Til Schweiger’s films. After all, the filmmaker has been a star in Germany since “Manta, Manta” in 1991 at the latest. He founded his first production company in 1996 and his first film “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was released a year later. More than 25 years and the question: Has the industry kept silent about grievances on the sets of the actor, director, producer and author for so long?

Til Schweiger is considered the “cash cow” of the film industry

In 2004 he founded his production company Barefoot Films, worked with Warner Bros. for many years and brought hits like "Keinohrhasen", "Zweiohrküken", "Kokowääh" and "Honig im Kopf" to the cinemas. A fruitful collaboration that brought in millions. There is talk of Til Schweiger as a "cash cow", his productions are considered the most successful films in the country.

But in January 2022 it was announced that Schweiger and Warner Bros. would not continue their collaboration. From now on, the filmmaker will work with the Munich company Constantin Film, two productions have already emerged from it: “Manta, Manta – Zwoter Teil” and “The best is yet to come”. The latter is slated to hit the cinemas at the end of the year. Further productions have not yet been announced.

The allegations against Til Schweiger mainly concern the sequel to “Manta, Manta”. There is said to have been an incident in which, according to several witnesses, the 59-year-old appeared drunk and hit an employee in the face. Schweiger’s lawyer denies the reports, and the film company Constantin also protects its star. A request from t-online leaves Til Schweiger unanswered, personally he has not yet commented on the allegations.

More than two million euros for the latest Schweiger film

What really happened remains unclear. However, what is visible in black and white relates to the multi-million dollar business behind the film. Once again, everyone involved earns well with the Schweiger production. On the first weekend alone, 370,000 visitors flock to the cinema, the best start ever for a German film in 2023. In its third week in the cinemas, “Manta, Manta 2” breaks the million mark with audiences – it is already more successful than his Predecessor.

To make this possible, Schweiger and Constantin also collect money from the state. It’s called film funding in this country, a common process. Producers, screenwriters and distributors have three nationwide and more than 20 regional contact points when they ask for grants for their film projects. As a rule, 15 to 20 percent of the total costs are covered. In the end, more than two million euros flowed into “Manta, Manta – Zwoter Teil”: 2,102,272.00 euros, to be precise.

